The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, Nov. 11
5:31 p.m. Responded to a child custody issue on Ninth Ave. S.
9:32 p.m. Medical response on First St. A woman experienced chest pains.
Sunday, Nov. 13
2:11 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on 19th Ave. N.
11:40 p.m. Responded to a report of possible drug use involving a juvenile on Third St. N. The juvenile was located and child protective services was contacted.
Monday, Nov. 14
7:10 a.m. Responded to a report of a vehicle driving with the door open on Highway 95.
2:27 p.m. Medical response on Eighth Ave. N. A person experienced shortness of breath.
3:57 p.m. Responded to a rollover vehicle accident on Highway 169 at Rum River Dr. S.
8:07 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 95 at Rum River Dr. No injuries were reported.
8:45 p.m. Medical response on 13th St. N. A person with diabetes experienced low blood sugar, they were unconscious and breathing.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
10:16 a.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on Willow Cir.
12:18 p.m. Medical response on First St. A person experienced shortness of breath.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
10:38 a.m. Received a report of vehicles not stopping for children on a crosswalk on Seventh Ave. N. at 12th St. N.
12:33 p.m. Suspicious activity of missing items from the location on Northland Dr.
1:57 p.m. Responded to a disturbance on a school bus on Fourth Ave. N.
2:44 p.m. A suspicious person was loitering outside of a private business on 19th Ave. N.
8:12 p.m. Responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on 120th Ave. at Kunkel Wildlife Management.
10:38 p.m. Responded to an electrical fire on Ninth Ave. S.
Thursday, Nov. 17
1:59 a.m. Removed an unwanted person on Run River Dr. S.
10:55 a.m. Received a juvenile complaint on Fourth Ave. N. The juvenile was in possession of a vape and stolen property.
1:30 p.m. The theft of a vehicle sign was reported on Second St. S.
3:19 p.m. Received a noise complaint for amplified noise within a business on Fifth Ave. N.
5:16 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer on 100th Ave. at 17th St.
6:22 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident involving a parked car on Rum River Dr. N.
8:07 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm on First St.
