Princeton Police Report: week ending Nov. 11

The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, Nov. 4
7:00 a.m. Medical response on Third St. A person fell and experienced a possible broken kneecap.
8:56 a.m. Received a traffic complaint for smashed pumpkins in the roadway on 17th St. N.
10:35 a.m. A theft was reported on Sixth Ave. S.
12:35 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on 10th St. S.
7:02 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 21st Ave. N.
10:17 p.m. Assisted in the removal of a cat stuck in an engine bay on Rum River Dr. S.
Saturday, Nov. 5
4:19 a.m. The theft of $200 worth of alcohol was reported on 17th St. N.
2:06 p.m. Responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on 17th St. N.
7:29 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm and the smell of smoke on Sixth Ave. S.
9:01 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on Sixth Ave. N.
Sunday, Nov. 6
10:28 a.m. Removed an unwanted person from the Mcdonalds drive-through on Northland Blvd. The subject was causing “McTrouble” because the employees would not make him a McChicken sandwich during breakfast time.
6:05 p.m. Responded to a fire in a storm sewer on 21st Ave. N.
6:53 p.m. Responded to a domestic assault on Willow Cir.
11:46 p.m. Received a threats complaint on Fourth St. S.
Monday, Nov. 7
8:23 p.m. Possible drug activity was reported on Eighth Ave. S.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
6:37 a.m. Suspicious activity of a person entering an unlocked vehicle was reported on 12th Ave. N.
7:06 a.m. Suspicious activity of a person entering an unlocked vehicle was reported on First St.
7:19 a.m. A suspected burglary was reported on Third St. N.
10:37 a.m. A burglary was reported on Seventh St. S. An individual entered the home.
11:41 a.m. Responded to a report of smoking in the girls restroom on Eighth Ave. S.
1:35 p.m. Responded to a report of an order for protection violation on Seventh Ave. S.
5:34 p.m. Suspicious activity of a man on a porch was reported on First St.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
7:22 a.m. Medical response on Northland Dr. A person was experiencing seizures.
9:51 a.m. A theft from a storage locker was reported on 15th St. N.
11:54 a.m. Responded to a report of an order for protection violation on Seventh Ave. S.
12:26 p.m. A theft from a porch was reported on Seventh Ave. S.
1:37 p.m. Assisted in locating a runaway juvenile on Eighth Ave. S.
2:33 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. S.
3:54 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 95 at Highway 169.
9:25 p.m. Received a driving complaint for people trespassing on private property on 21st Ave. N.
Thursday, Nov. 10
12:26 p.m. Received a juvenile complaint for bathroom vandalism on Eighth Ave. S.
2:48 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on Second St. S.
5:42 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on Northland Dr.
8:54 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault on Ninth Ave. S.
11:39 p.m. Responded to a driving complaint for a wrong way driver on Highway 169 at Highway 23.
Friday, Nov. 11
5:31 p.m. Responded to a child custody dispute on Ninth Ave. S.
9:32 p.m. Medical response on First St. A woman was experiencing chest pains.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.