The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, April 29
1:36 p.m. A harassment complaint was reported on Airport Rd.
4:25 p.m. The theft of a package was reported on Fifth St. N.
10:06 p.m. Responded to a report of suspicious vehicles in a field on 45th St.
Saturday, April 30
12:27 a.m. A possibly suicidal party was reported on Third St. N.
1:26 a.m. Drug paraphernalia was reported on Third St. N.
5:13 p.m. A suicidal party was reported Eighth Ave. N.
Sunday, May 1
12:13 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Rum River Dr. S.
Monday, May 2
3:22 a.m. Assisted Sherburne County sheriff with a k-9 search of a building on Second Ave. E. in Zimmerman.
10:11 a.m. Responded to a panic alarm on Rum River Dr. N.
Tuesday, May 3
10:52 a.m. A theft of lumber and garbage dumping was reported on Rum River Dr. N.
2:30 p.m. Received a report of smoke on 128th St. NW. Officer confirmed a controlled burn occurring at the location.
3:03 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity and possible tampering of a motor vehicle on 19th Ave. N.
4:22 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Northland Dr.
10:21 p.m. The theft of a trailer was reported on Sante Fe St.
10:26 p.m. The theft of cash and a TV was reported on Seventh Ave. S.
11:31 p.m. A garbage dumping complaint was made on Fourth Ave. S.
Wednesday, May 4
9:13 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Rum River Dr. N.
10:05 a.m. The theft of a utility task vehicle was reported on 15th St. N.
12:27 p.m. Received a report of an animal trapped in a vehicle on 21st Ave. N.
3:45 p.m. Received a report of a zoning violation on Third St. N. A large amount of junk was reported at the location.
6:33 p.m. Medical response on 14th Ave. S. A person experienced a seizure.
9:48 p.m. Conducted a property watch for theft on Rum River Dr. S.
Thursday, May 5
2:53 a.m. Medical response on Woodland Ct. A person was having trouble breathing.
10:22 a.m. The theft of a bicycle was reported on Rum River Dr. N.
3:32 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 21st Ave. at First St.
8:07 p.m. Medical response on Pine Ln. N. A person was experiencing swelling in the legs and foot pain.
8:39 p.m. Received a parking complaint on 14th Ave. S.
Friday, May 6
8:16 a.m. Medical response on Fourth Ave. N. A person experienced a stroke.
