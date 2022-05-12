Princeton PD Badge Logo.jpg

The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:

Friday, April 29

1:36 p.m. A harassment complaint was reported on Airport Rd.

4:25 p.m. The theft of a package was reported on Fifth St. N.

10:06 p.m. Responded to a report of suspicious vehicles in a field on 45th St.

Saturday, April 30

12:27 a.m. A possibly suicidal party was reported on Third St. N.

1:26 a.m. Drug paraphernalia was reported on Third St. N.

5:13 p.m. A suicidal party was reported Eighth Ave. N.

Sunday, May 1

12:13 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Rum River Dr. S.

Monday, May 2

3:22 a.m. Assisted Sherburne County sheriff with a k-9 search of a building on Second Ave. E. in Zimmerman.

10:11 a.m. Responded to a panic alarm on Rum River Dr. N.

Tuesday, May 3

10:52 a.m. A theft of lumber and garbage dumping was reported on Rum River Dr. N.

2:30 p.m. Received a report of smoke on 128th St. NW. Officer confirmed a controlled burn occurring at the location.

3:03 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity and possible tampering of a motor vehicle on 19th Ave. N.

4:22 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Northland Dr.

10:21 p.m. The theft of a trailer was reported on Sante Fe St.

10:26 p.m. The theft of cash and a TV was reported on Seventh Ave. S.

11:31 p.m. A garbage dumping complaint was made on Fourth Ave. S.

Wednesday, May 4

9:13 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Rum River Dr. N.

10:05 a.m. The theft of a utility task vehicle was reported on 15th St. N.

12:27 p.m. Received a report of an animal trapped in a vehicle on 21st Ave. N.

3:45 p.m. Received a report of a zoning violation on Third St. N. A large amount of junk was reported at the location.

6:33 p.m. Medical response on 14th Ave. S. A person experienced a seizure.

9:48 p.m. Conducted a property watch for theft on Rum River Dr. S.

Thursday, May 5

2:53 a.m. Medical response on Woodland Ct. A person was having trouble breathing.

10:22 a.m. The theft of a bicycle was reported on Rum River Dr. N.

3:32 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 21st Ave. at First St.

8:07 p.m. Medical response on Pine Ln. N. A person was experiencing swelling in the legs and foot pain.

8:39 p.m. Received a parking complaint on 14th Ave. S.

Friday, May 6

8:16 a.m. Medical response on Fourth Ave. N. A person experienced a stroke.

