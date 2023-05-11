Princeton police report: week ending May 4

The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:
Friday, April 28
2:50 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. S.
3:57 p.m. Responded to a harassment restraining order violation on West Branch St.
Saturday, April 29
1:07 a.m. Conducted an agency assist for a bar brawl on 75th Ave.
1:16 a.m. Received a report of juveniles attempting to enter vehicles on 16th St. N.
9:59 p.m. Received a driving complaint on 21st Ave. N. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Sunday, April 30
12:27 a.m. During a traffic stop, a driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Sixth Ave. at Third St. S.
2:16 a.m. During a traffic stop, a driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated on 12th St. N. at 15th Ave.
1:14 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. S.
10:48 p.m. Conducted an agency assist for a warranted arrest on Third Ave. S.
Monday, May 1
1:32 a.m. The theft of medication was reported in the 700 block of First St.
9:51 a.m. A theft was reported on Seventh Ave. S.
Tuesday, May 2
2:13 a.m. Removed an unwanted person on Pawnee St.
1:50 p.m. Received a report of suspicious people loitering on Rum River Dr. S.
1:51 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on First St. A driver failed to secure the load attached to the vehicle.
Wednesday, May 3
10:13 a.m. Received a vulnerable adult report for possible financial exploitation on Old Highway 18 S. The case is under investigation.
8:17 p.m. During a traffic stop, a driver was arrested in the 100 block of Seventh Ave.
Thursday, May 4
12:08 a.m. Conducted a public assist for a person stuck in an elevator on Fourth Ave. S.
4:42 p.m. Conducted an agency assist for a warranted arrest on 21st Ave. N.
