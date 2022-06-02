Princeton PD Badge Logo.jpg

The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:

Friday, May 20

11:09 a.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Seventh Ave. N. A person was attempting to get into an apartment.

2:42 p.m. Received a report of a possible overdose on Eighth Ave. S.

3:28 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on 12th St. Someone used a BB gun to shoot out a flood light.

Saturday, May 21

9:33 a.m. Responded to a civil issue for a stolen vehicle on Fourth Ave. S.

12:44 p.m. Responded to a report of a fire on 16th St. N.

1:06 p.m. Medical response on 10th Ave. N. A person fell.

1:57 p.m. Responded to a welfare check on West Branch St. There was concern over a sitter’s abilities and qualifications.

5:21 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on the 500 block of First St. Hot sauce bottles were smashed on a doorstep.

7:25 p.m. A report of loose dogs being aggressive was made on Third St. N.

11:08 p.m. Responded to an alarm on Second St. S. All doors were secure.

Sunday, May 22

10:14 a.m. Medical response on First St. A person fell.

11:02 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Rum River Dr. N. A building was graffitied.

10:36 p.m. Medical response on West Branch St. A person fell and hit their head.

Monday, May 23

12:38 p.m. Criminal damage to property and a theft were reported on 10th St. S. There was an estimated $1,200 in damages.

5:13 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Second St. N. A building was graffitied.

Tuesday, May 24

7:42 a.m. Received a report of drugs on the Old Highway 18 S.

1:24 p.m. The theft of building supplies was reported on 19th Ave. S. The supplies have been recovered.

2:24 p.m. A theft was reported on 124th St. NW.

Wednesday, May 25

10:39 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Rum River Dr. N. A building was graffitied.

2:28 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Rum River Dr. N. by Auto Value. The building was graffitied.

5:34 p.m. A threats complaint was made on Seventh Ave. S.

5:40 p.m. Responded to an alarm on First St. The building was secure.

Thursday, May 26

12:37 a.m. A person was arrested during a traffic stop for driving while intoxicated on Rum River Dr. at 12th St. N.

