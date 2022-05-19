The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, May 6
7:09 p.m. Medical response on Fifth St. N. A person experienced numbness on the left side of their body and weakness.
8:20 p.m. Medical response on Sixth St. S. There was a possible heroin overdose.
Saturday, May 7
2:59 a.m. Responded to a suicidal party reported on Seventh Ave. S.
9:25 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on 12th Ave. N. An RV cover was vandalized.
11:06 a.m. Received a report of a branch causing sparks on a power line on Rum River Dr. S.
2:18 p.m. A disturbance was reported on Fifth Ave. N. A person was arrested for domestic assault and a felony for possession of a firearm.
Sunday, May 8
11:57 a.m. Medical response on 21st Ave. N. A person experienced a seizure.
12:33 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 21st Ave. N. No injuries were reported.
Monday, May 9
8:36 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Eighth Ave. S.
9:33 a.m. Responded to an alarm on 11th Ave. N. The building was secure.
9:36 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Fourth Ave. N.
Tuesday, May 10
9:46 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Fourth Ave. S. A jar of food was broken in front of the building.
10:18 a.m. Received a report of drug paraphernalia on 18th Ave. N.
6:06 p.m. Received a burning complaint on 13th Ave. S. A person was burning leaves and grass.
6:07 p.m. Received a complaint of animal abuse on Sixth Ave. N.
6:27 p.m. Medical response on 19th Ave. N. A person experienced stroke-like symptoms.
Wednesday, May 11
2:46 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 21st Ave. N.
7:14 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Northland Dr.
8:54 p.m. Responded to a commercial burglary alarm on Northland Dr.
Thursday, May 12
11:30 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 11th Ave. S. at Third St. S.
5:58 p.m. Responded to a car fire on Highway 169 northbound at Rum River Dr. N.
Friday, May 13
7:05 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Seventh St. N.
12:08 p.m. Received a report of a three-year-old living in filth due to parental neglect and negligence on Eighth Ave. S.
2:06 p.m. Received a criminal sexual conduct report on Eighth Ave. S.
3:26 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on First St.
6:58 p.m. Received a report of kids swimming in flood waters on Rum River Dr. N.
