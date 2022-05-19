Princeton PD Badge Logo.jpg

The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:

Friday, May 6

7:09 p.m. Medical response on Fifth St. N. A person experienced numbness on the left side of their body and weakness.

8:20 p.m. Medical response on Sixth St. S. There was a possible heroin overdose.

Saturday, May 7

2:59 a.m. Responded to a suicidal party reported on Seventh Ave. S.

9:25 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on 12th Ave. N. An RV cover was vandalized.

11:06 a.m. Received a report of a branch causing sparks on a power line on Rum River Dr. S.

2:18 p.m. A disturbance was reported on Fifth Ave. N. A person was arrested for domestic assault and a felony for possession of a firearm.

Sunday, May 8

11:57 a.m. Medical response on 21st Ave. N. A person experienced a seizure.

12:33 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 21st Ave. N. No injuries were reported.

Monday, May 9

8:36 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Eighth Ave. S.

9:33 a.m. Responded to an alarm on 11th Ave. N. The building was secure.

9:36 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Fourth Ave. N.

Tuesday, May 10

9:46 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Fourth Ave. S. A jar of food was broken in front of the building.

10:18 a.m. Received a report of drug paraphernalia on 18th Ave. N.

6:06 p.m. Received a burning complaint on 13th Ave. S. A person was burning leaves and grass.

6:07 p.m. Received a complaint of animal abuse on Sixth Ave. N.

6:27 p.m. Medical response on 19th Ave. N. A person experienced stroke-like symptoms.

Wednesday, May 11

2:46 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 21st Ave. N.

7:14 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Northland Dr.

8:54 p.m. Responded to a commercial burglary alarm on Northland Dr.

Thursday, May 12

11:30 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 11th Ave. S. at Third St. S.

5:58 p.m. Responded to a car fire on Highway 169 northbound at Rum River Dr. N.

Friday, May 13

7:05 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Seventh St. N.

12:08 p.m. Received a report of a three-year-old living in filth due to parental neglect and negligence on Eighth Ave. S.

2:06 p.m. Received a criminal sexual conduct report on Eighth Ave. S.

3:26 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on First St.

6:58 p.m. Received a report of kids swimming in flood waters on Rum River Dr. N.

