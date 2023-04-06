The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:
Friday, March 24
9:32 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a collision with a parked vehicle on Eighth Ave. S.
10:16 p.m. Conducted an agency assist for a warranted arrest on Pine Ln. N.
Saturday, March 25
9:38 a.m. Responded to an order for protection and harassment restraining order violation on West Branch St.
11:58 a.m. Removed an unwanted person from Rum River Dr. S.
Sunday, March 26
12:36 a.m. Received a parking complaint for an abandoned vehicle on Rum River Dr. S. at Northland Blvd. The vehicle was towed by HyTech.
4:27 a.m. Received a juvenile complaint on Rum River Dr. S. Children were inside a store with no adult present.
2:45 p.m. Responded to a bench fire on Third St. S.
5:35 p.m. Cited a person for trespassing on 21st Ave. N.
Monday, March 27
12:54 p.m. Responded to a harassment restraining order violation on Sante Fe Rd.
1:43 p.m. Received a report of an abandoned vehicle on Sixth Ave. S. The vehicle has been abandoned at a business for approximately one month and was towed by Woodies.
5:38 p.m. Conducted an agency assist for a warranted arrest on 15th Ave. N.
Tuesday, March 28
9:31 a.m. Criminal damage to a vehicle was reported on 21st Ave. N.
11:03 a.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Second St. S.
12:57 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident in the 2000 block of Second St. N.
7:21 p.m. Responded to an order for protection and harassment restraining order violation on West Branch St.
10:45 p.m. Responded to a report of a disturbance and possible fight between employees on Old Highway 18 S.
Wednesday, March 29
7:15 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. at Sixth St. S.
Thursday, March 30
11:50 a.m. Responded to a report of a juvenile in possession of drugs on Fourth Ave. N.
3:52 p.m. Responded to a report of a possible gas leak on 11th Ave. S.
