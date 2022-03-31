Princeton PD Badge Logo.jpg

The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:

Friday, March 18

9:51 p.m. A person was arrested for driving after cancellation on Rum River Dr. S.

Saturday, March 19

4:00 a.m. Medical response on West Branch St.

9:11 p.m. A person was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated on Rum River Dr. N. at Highway 169.

9:35 p.m. Medical response for a fall on Fourth Ave. S.

12:21 a.m. A person was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated on 124th St. south of Coborn’s.

Sunday, March 20

2:21 a.m. Received a report of a possible domestic assault, no-contact order violation on Seventh Ave. S.

Monday, March 21

8:35 a.m. Received a report of a commercial burglary alarm on Fifth Ave. N.

3:24 p.m. Received a report of an assault on Rum River Dr. S.

4:10 p.m. Received a report of a dog bite on Meadow View Dr.

11:24 p.m. Medical response to an infant with a fever on 11th Ave. N.

Tuesday, March 22

7:31 a.m. Received a report of a school bus stop arm violation on Third St. S. on 14th Ave. S.

6:02 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Fourth Ave. S.

Wednesday, March 23

4:30 a.m. Received a report of an alarm on Baptist Church Rd.

6:40 p.m. Received a report of a theft on First St.

Thursday, March 24

7:55 p.m. A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on Rum River Dr.

Friday, March 25

10:19 a.m. Medical response on Third St. N.

10:51 a.m. Received a report of a domestic assault on Seventh Ave. S.

12:30 p.m. Responded to a general fire alarm on Seventh Ave. S.

1:42 p.m. Received a report of animal neglect on Pine Lane N.

Load comments