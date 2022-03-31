The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:
Friday, March 18
9:51 p.m. A person was arrested for driving after cancellation on Rum River Dr. S.
Saturday, March 19
4:00 a.m. Medical response on West Branch St.
9:11 p.m. A person was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated on Rum River Dr. N. at Highway 169.
9:35 p.m. Medical response for a fall on Fourth Ave. S.
12:21 a.m. A person was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated on 124th St. south of Coborn’s.
Sunday, March 20
2:21 a.m. Received a report of a possible domestic assault, no-contact order violation on Seventh Ave. S.
Monday, March 21
8:35 a.m. Received a report of a commercial burglary alarm on Fifth Ave. N.
3:24 p.m. Received a report of an assault on Rum River Dr. S.
4:10 p.m. Received a report of a dog bite on Meadow View Dr.
11:24 p.m. Medical response to an infant with a fever on 11th Ave. N.
Tuesday, March 22
7:31 a.m. Received a report of a school bus stop arm violation on Third St. S. on 14th Ave. S.
6:02 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Fourth Ave. S.
Wednesday, March 23
4:30 a.m. Received a report of an alarm on Baptist Church Rd.
6:40 p.m. Received a report of a theft on First St.
Thursday, March 24
7:55 p.m. A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on Rum River Dr.
Friday, March 25
10:19 a.m. Medical response on Third St. N.
10:51 a.m. Received a report of a domestic assault on Seventh Ave. S.
12:30 p.m. Responded to a general fire alarm on Seventh Ave. S.
1:42 p.m. Received a report of animal neglect on Pine Lane N.
