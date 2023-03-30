The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:
Friday, March 17
8:43 a.m. Received a report of a harassment restraining order violation on Rum River Dr. S.
11:05 a.m. Received a report of a missing juvenile on Seventh Ave. N. The juvenile was later located.
6:59 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in the southbound lane of Highway 169 at Rum River Dr. S.
8:13 p.m. Responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on Highway 169 and south of Baxter Rd.
8:18 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 169 and south of Highway 95.
Saturday, March 18
1:11 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Seventh Ave. S. at Fifth St. S.
2:56 p.m. A theft was reported on 21st Ave. N.
7:35 p.m. Received a report of a harassment restraining order violation on West Branch St.
7:55 p.m. Conducted a traffic stop for a harassment restraining order violation on 10th Ave. at 12th St. N. The driver was arrested for the violation and driving after cancellation.
10:23 p.m. Conducted an agency assist for an assault in progress on 90th Ave. The suspect was arrested.
Sunday, March 19
5:02 p.m. Received a report of a possible gas leak on Second St. S.
Monday, March 20
11:28 p.m. Received a report of child abuse on Fifth Ave. N. A child was exposed to drugs.
5:03 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 124th St. at 323rd Ave.
Wednesday, March 22
9:36 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Eighth Ave. S.
12:15 p.m. Received a juvenile complaint on Eighth Ave. S. A juvenile was causing damage to property.
1:01 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in a staff parking lot on First St.
Thursday, March 23
7:38 a.m. A theft was reported on Northland Dr.
8:03 p.m. During a traffic stop, a driver was arrested on Highway 95 at 100th Ave.
Friday, March 24
12:00 a.m. The theft of a cellphone was reported on Fourth Ave. N. The cellphone was later located.
9:32 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Eighth Ave. S. There was a collision with a parked vehicle.
10:16 p.m. Conducted an agency assist for a warranted arrest on Pine Ln. N.
