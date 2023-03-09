The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:
Saturday, Feb. 25
4:56 p.m. Assisted with an overturned aircraft on Airport Rd.
Sunday, Feb. 26
9:10 a.m. Criminal damage to a vehicle was reported on 19th Ave. N.
11:46 a.m. Responded to an accident on 21st Ave. N. A vehicle sustained damage from a shopping cart.
6:03 p.m. Responded to a child custody dispute on 21st Ave. S.
Monday, Feb. 27
12:21 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in the parking lot on Seventh Ave. S.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
1:21 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on the 200 block of Rum River Dr. N.
3:00 p.m. Possible criminal sexual assault was reported on Eighth Ave. S.
10:51 p.m. Conducted an agency assist for a wrong way driver on Highway 169 and south of Milaca Unclaimed Freight. The driver was arrested.
Wednesday, March 1
2:02 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on First St.
5:16 p.m. Responded to a report of an intoxicated suicidal person on 13th St. N.
5:40 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Sixth Ave. N.
6:43 p.m. Responded to a two vehicle accident at the Highway 95 bridge at Highway 169.
Thursday, March 2
8:04 p.m. Conducted a welfare check on an intoxicated woman in the road on 15th St. at Rum River Dr.
11:36 p.m. Received a noise complaint for loud music on 18th Ave. N.
