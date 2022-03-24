Princeton PD Badge Logo.jpg

The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:

Friday, March 11

11:16 a.m. Medical response on 10th Ave. N.

12:33 p.m. Medical response on Second St. S.

2:08 p.m. Received a report of a restraining order violation on 11th Ave. N.

11:15 p.m. Responded to a driver going south in the northbound lane of Highway 169.

Saturday, March 12

2:28 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Fifth Ave. N.

7:23 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a sign on Ninth Ave. Circle S.

Sunday, March 13

5:38 p.m. Medical response on Sixth Ave. N.

Monday, March 14

12:43 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Eighth Ave. S.

7:11 p.m. Medical response on First St.

Tuesday, March 15

9:17 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Eighth Ave. S.

Wednesday, March 16

10:31 a.m. Medical response on Seventh Ave S. A person experienced a seizure.

12:22 p.m. Received a report of an unknown man who abandoned a dog on 124th St. NW.

Thursday, March 17

4:13 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. at Second St. N.

7:01 p.m. Responded to an Amber Alert follow up on Northland Dr.

10:35 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 196 at Highway 95.

Friday, March 18

2:34 a.m. Received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Rum River Dr. S. A foot pursuit ensued and a man was arrested on several charges.

7:26 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 14th Ave. S. at Rum River Dr. S.

11:43 a.m. Received a garbage-dumping complaint on Fifth St. N. A vehicle pulled up to a parking spot and dumped garbage into the parking lot.

1:47 p.m. Medical response on 12th Ave. N. A person experienced shortness of breath.

2:06 p.m. Received a report of found property on Rum River Dr. S.

