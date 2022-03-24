The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:
Friday, March 11
11:16 a.m. Medical response on 10th Ave. N.
12:33 p.m. Medical response on Second St. S.
2:08 p.m. Received a report of a restraining order violation on 11th Ave. N.
11:15 p.m. Responded to a driver going south in the northbound lane of Highway 169.
Saturday, March 12
2:28 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Fifth Ave. N.
7:23 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a sign on Ninth Ave. Circle S.
Sunday, March 13
5:38 p.m. Medical response on Sixth Ave. N.
Monday, March 14
12:43 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Eighth Ave. S.
7:11 p.m. Medical response on First St.
Tuesday, March 15
9:17 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Eighth Ave. S.
Wednesday, March 16
10:31 a.m. Medical response on Seventh Ave S. A person experienced a seizure.
12:22 p.m. Received a report of an unknown man who abandoned a dog on 124th St. NW.
Thursday, March 17
4:13 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. at Second St. N.
7:01 p.m. Responded to an Amber Alert follow up on Northland Dr.
10:35 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 196 at Highway 95.
Friday, March 18
2:34 a.m. Received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Rum River Dr. S. A foot pursuit ensued and a man was arrested on several charges.
7:26 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 14th Ave. S. at Rum River Dr. S.
11:43 a.m. Received a garbage-dumping complaint on Fifth St. N. A vehicle pulled up to a parking spot and dumped garbage into the parking lot.
1:47 p.m. Medical response on 12th Ave. N. A person experienced shortness of breath.
2:06 p.m. Received a report of found property on Rum River Dr. S.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.