The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:
Friday, March 10
12:08 a.m. Conducted an agency assist for a warrant arrest on Rum River Dr. at Ninth Ave. Cir.
9:58 a.m. Responded to a burglary on the 600 block of First St.
7:25 p.m. Responded to an order for protection violation on West Branch St.
Saturday, March 11
11:05 a.m. Removed an unwanted person for trespassing on Sante Fe St.
11:56 a.m. Responded to a a two vehicle accident on Northland Blvd.
Monday, March 13
4:22 a.m. Medical response for an unresponsive person who was not breathing on Maple Ln.
Tuesday, March 14
3:41 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on First St. at 21st Ave.
3:53 p.m. Received a driving complaint for a school bus stop arm violation on Sixth Ave. N. at Ninth St. N.
Wednesday, March 15
6:53 p.m. Responded to a report of a disturbance and a possible fight on 21st Ave. N.
8:39 p.m. Responded to an order for protection violation on West Branch St.
9:09 p.m. Responded to a report of child abuse on 17th St. N.
Thursday, March 16
10:12 a.m. Drugs were found on 19th Ave. N.
Friday, March 17
8:43 a.m. Responded to a harassment restraining order violation on Rum River Dr. S.
11:05 a.m. Received a report of a missing juvenile on Seventh Ave. N. The juvenile was later located.
6:59 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in the southbound lane of Highway 169 at Rum River Dr. S.
8:13 p.m. Responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on Highway 169 and south of Baxter Rd.
8:18 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 169 and south of Highway 95.
10:59 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 169 at Rum River Dr. S.
