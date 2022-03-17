Princeton PD Badge Logo.jpg

The Princeton Police Department responded to the following calls:

Friday, March 4

1:54 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 95 at Rum River Dr.

Saturday, March 5

2:23 p.m. A garage fire was reported on Fifth St. S.

6:33 p.m. Received a report of a possible restraining order violation on 12th St. N.

7:05 p.m. Medical Response. A person was unresponsive on Rum River Dr. N.

Sunday, March 6

12:15 p.m. Received a report of a confused man on Rum River Dr. S.

7:48 p.m. Medical Response. A person fell and hit their head on 14th Ave. S.

Monday, March 7

12:33 a.m. Medical Response. A man fell and hit his head on Northland Dr.

Tuesday, March 8

2:15 p.m. Responded to a child custody dispute on Seventh Ave. N.

Wednesday, March 9

1:02 p.m. Received a report of property damage to a gate on Fifth Ave. N.

1:35 p.m. Responded to an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on 21st Ave. N.

2:22 p.m. Received a report of disorderly conduct and assault on Eighth Ave. S.

Thursday, March 10

7:24 a.m. A hit and run accident was reported on Third St. N.

8:37 a.m. The theft of a catalytic converter was reported on Rum River Dr. S.

Friday, March 11

2:08 p.m. Responded to a restraining order violation on 11th Ave. N.

