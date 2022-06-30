Princeton PD Badge Logo.jpg

The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:

Saturday, June 18

3:30 a.m. Responded to a report of a domestic issue on 15th Ave. N. Animal control was also notified for an incident with a labrador retriever. One person was arrested.

5:16 p.m. Assisted with an arrest on Rum River Dr. N. The person arrested had a previous warrant.

9:40 p.m. Medical response on Fourth Ave. S. A person was not breathing and had no pulse.

11:10 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on Sixth Ave. N.

Sunday, June 19

12:02 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. at 15th St. N.

12:49 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Seventh St. N.

11:01 p.m. Medical response on Rum River Dr. S. A person was unresponsive but still breathing.

Monday, June 20

2:37 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Rum River Dr. N. The building’s back room burglary alarm was set off.

12:06 p.m. Received a report of a dog trapped in a vehicle on 19th Ave. N.

12:38 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on West Branch St. A person’s son was in a tree.

8:34 p.m. Received a threats complaint on 11th Ave. S.

11:34 p.m. Responded to a motion alarm on 14th St. S.

Tuesday, June 21

1:51 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Rum River Dr. S. The building was secure.

Wednesday, June 22

7:56 a.m. Medical response on 10th Ave. N. A person experienced leg pain and shortness of breath.

8:38 a.m. A wallet was recovered on Rum River Dr. N. by Auto Value.

9:25 a.m. Medical response on Northland Blvd. A person experienced a fall.

Thursday, June 23

12:27 a.m. Made community contact with juveniles who were riding bikes after curfew on First St. at Rum River Dr.

5:53 a.m. The theft of a landscaping trailer was reported on 16th Ave. N.

5:48 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on Fifth St. N. The person was digging through a dumpster.

6:08 p.m. Received a report of vandalism on Rum River Dr. N. Juveniles were vandalizing a restroom.

9:22 p.m. Responded to a report of drugs on Ninth Ave. Cir. S.

Friday, June 24

3:44 a.m. A female black labrador retriever was found on Rum River Dr. S.

