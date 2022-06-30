The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Saturday, June 18
3:30 a.m. Responded to a report of a domestic issue on 15th Ave. N. Animal control was also notified for an incident with a labrador retriever. One person was arrested.
5:16 p.m. Assisted with an arrest on Rum River Dr. N. The person arrested had a previous warrant.
9:40 p.m. Medical response on Fourth Ave. S. A person was not breathing and had no pulse.
11:10 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on Sixth Ave. N.
Sunday, June 19
12:02 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. at 15th St. N.
12:49 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Seventh St. N.
11:01 p.m. Medical response on Rum River Dr. S. A person was unresponsive but still breathing.
Monday, June 20
2:37 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Rum River Dr. N. The building’s back room burglary alarm was set off.
12:06 p.m. Received a report of a dog trapped in a vehicle on 19th Ave. N.
12:38 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on West Branch St. A person’s son was in a tree.
8:34 p.m. Received a threats complaint on 11th Ave. S.
11:34 p.m. Responded to a motion alarm on 14th St. S.
Tuesday, June 21
1:51 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Rum River Dr. S. The building was secure.
Wednesday, June 22
7:56 a.m. Medical response on 10th Ave. N. A person experienced leg pain and shortness of breath.
8:38 a.m. A wallet was recovered on Rum River Dr. N. by Auto Value.
9:25 a.m. Medical response on Northland Blvd. A person experienced a fall.
Thursday, June 23
12:27 a.m. Made community contact with juveniles who were riding bikes after curfew on First St. at Rum River Dr.
5:53 a.m. The theft of a landscaping trailer was reported on 16th Ave. N.
5:48 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on Fifth St. N. The person was digging through a dumpster.
6:08 p.m. Received a report of vandalism on Rum River Dr. N. Juveniles were vandalizing a restroom.
9:22 p.m. Responded to a report of drugs on Ninth Ave. Cir. S.
Friday, June 24
3:44 a.m. A female black labrador retriever was found on Rum River Dr. S.
