The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, June 10
10:03 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Northland Dr.
1:20 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on 11th Ave. N.
1:53 p.m. Received a report of drug use on First St. at 10th Ave.
3:03 p.m. Received a report of a domestic assault no contact order violation on Fifth Ave. N.
6:51 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Third St. N.
11:43 p.m. During a traffic stop a person was arrested for driving under the influence on Highway 95 west of Rum River Dr.
Saturday, June 11
8:23 a.m. Received a harassment complaint on 11th Ave. N.
11:50 a.m. Responded to a disturbance and possible assault on Northland Dr.
Sunday, June 12
9:41 a.m. Responded to a three vehicle accident on Northland Dr. at Rum River Dr.
10:33 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Rum River Dr. N. A vehicle was in the park after hours. The driver was arrested for possession of substances.
Monday, June 13
10:13 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Rum River Dr. N. Smoke was found in the business after the furnace was started.
1:07 p.m. A stolen trailer was found and recovered on 11th St. N. at Fifth Ave.
5:12 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Second St. S.
Tuesday, June 14
4:06 a.m. Medical response on 10th Ave. S. A person fell and sustained injuries.
11:13 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Ninth Ave. S. Cir. No injuries were reported.
11:19 a.m. Received a report of suspicious activity and a theft on Rum River Dr. N.
12:46 p.m. Medical Response on Pine Ln. N. A person was experiencing abdominal pain.
4:22 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Seventh Ave. S. No injuries were reported.
6:25 p.m. Received a garbage dumping complaint on Rum River Dr. S.
6:30 p.m. Responded to an alarm on 12th St. S. The building was secure.
10:21 p.m. During a traffic stop a person was arrested for controlled substance crimes on Eighth Ave. N. at First St.
Wednesday, June 15
12:28 a.m. Responded to a report of suspicious activity on Fourth Ave. N. Strange noises were reported inside the building such as air compressors and metal pounding noises. The key holder was contacted with no response.
10:56 a.m. Responded to an alarm on 12th St. S.
11:59 p.m. Responded to a burglary on 18th Ave. N.
Thursday, June 16
1:02 a.m. Received a report of suspicious activity and a disturbance at Rum River Dr. N. in Riverside Park.
11:28 a.m. During a traffic stop a person was arrested for driving after cancellation and drug charges on Highway 169 at 70th St.
1:48 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 21st Ave. N.
11:08 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Rum River Dr. N. at Rainbow Park.
Friday, June 17
12:01 a.m. During a traffic stop a person was arrested on a warrant on 125th St.
8:17 a.m. Criminal damage to property and vandalism was reported on Fourth St. Cir.
8:28 a.m. Received a family services referral on 18th Ave. N. for possible drug use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.