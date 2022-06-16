The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, June 3
2:00 p.m. Received a traffic complaint for a school bus stop arm on First St. at 18th Ave.
3:41 p.m. A theft was reported on 18th Ave. N.
6:44 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on First St. at Highway 169. A juvenile was throwing burning paper into the grass.
8:58 p.m. The passenger of a vehicle in a traffic stop was arrested for a prior warrant on Rum River Dr. S.
Saturday, June 4
2:34 a.m. During a traffic stop a person was arrested for driving while intoxicated on First St. at 10th Ave. N.
7:55 a.m. Conducted a death investigation on Shady Ln.
11:16 p.m. During a traffic stop a person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and careless driving on Highway 169 at Highway 95.
Sunday, June 5
1:20 a.m. A woman was arrested for domestic assault on Seventh Ave. S.
5:11 a.m. Medical response on Eighth Ave. A person fell and injured their knee.
11:20 a.m. Received a driving complaint of a truck racing up and down the road on Ninth Ave. S.
8:16 p.m. During a traffic stop a person was arrested for warrants on Rum River Dr. S.
8:38 p.m. Medical response on Northland Dr. A person fell and experienced a possible stroke.
9:15 p.m. Medical response on 12th St. N. A person was unresponsive.
11:12 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Rum River Dr. N. A person was attempting to enter a location.
Monday, June 6
8:56 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm on First St. Princeton fire responded and cleared the scene.
10:24 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on First St. No injuries were reported.
12:04 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Fourth Ave. S.
2:10 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. at Northland Dr.
2:37 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. at First St.
Tuesday, June 7
2:58 p.m. Responded to a zoning violation on Ninth Ave. N. A person had furniture and carpet in their yard.
Wednesday, June 8
8:48 a.m. Medical response on Maple Ln N. A person was experiencing shortness of breath.
12:49 p.m. Agency assist on Rum River Dr. at Highway 95. A Semi truck broke down in traffic.
3:06 p.m. A dangerous dog was reported to be at large on Rum River Dr. N.
11:02 p.m. During a traffic stop a driver was arrested for driving under the influence on Rum River Dr. N.
11:42 p.m. Agency assist on Southbound Highway 169 at Rum River Dr. N. A male party was walking on the side of the road on Highway 169.
Thursday, June 9
1:48 a.m. During a traffic stop a driver was arrested for driving under the influence on Highway 169 going South at Sherburne County 313th.
11:45 a.m. Public assist on 15 Ave. N. A tax preparer was reportedly refusing to submit or return many people’s taxes.
12:32 p.m. Received a driving complaint on Highway 95 at Highway 169. A male party smashed glass on the bridge.
3:57 p.m. The theft of multiple catalytic converters was reported on Seventh St. N.
4:03 p.m. responded to a vehicle accident on 21st Ave. N.
Friday, June 10
10:03 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Northland Dr.
1:53 p.m. Received a report of drugs on First St. at 10th Ave.
3:03 p.m. Responded to a domestic assault no contact order violation on Fifth Ave. N. A person was arrested.
6:51 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Third St. N.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.