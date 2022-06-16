Princeton PD Badge Logo.jpg

The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:

Friday, June 3

2:00 p.m. Received a traffic complaint for a school bus stop arm on First St. at 18th Ave.

3:41 p.m. A theft was reported on 18th Ave. N.

6:44 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on First St. at Highway 169. A juvenile was throwing burning paper into the grass.

8:58 p.m. The passenger of a vehicle in a traffic stop was arrested for a prior warrant on Rum River Dr. S.

Saturday, June 4

2:34 a.m. During a traffic stop a person was arrested for driving while intoxicated on First St. at 10th Ave. N.

7:55 a.m. Conducted a death investigation on Shady Ln.

11:16 p.m. During a traffic stop a person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and careless driving on Highway 169 at Highway 95.

Sunday, June 5

1:20 a.m. A woman was arrested for domestic assault on Seventh Ave. S.

5:11 a.m. Medical response on Eighth Ave. A person fell and injured their knee.

11:20 a.m. Received a driving complaint of a truck racing up and down the road on Ninth Ave. S.

8:16 p.m. During a traffic stop a person was arrested for warrants on Rum River Dr. S.

8:38 p.m. Medical response on Northland Dr. A person fell and experienced a possible stroke.

9:15 p.m. Medical response on 12th St. N. A person was unresponsive.

11:12 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Rum River Dr. N. A person was attempting to enter a location.

Monday, June 6

8:56 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm on First St. Princeton fire responded and cleared the scene.

10:24 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on First St. No injuries were reported.

12:04 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Fourth Ave. S.

2:10 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. at Northland Dr.

2:37 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. at First St.

Tuesday, June 7

2:58 p.m. Responded to a zoning violation on Ninth Ave. N. A person had furniture and carpet in their yard.

Wednesday, June 8

8:48 a.m. Medical response on Maple Ln N. A person was experiencing shortness of breath.

12:49 p.m. Agency assist on Rum River Dr. at Highway 95. A Semi truck broke down in traffic.

3:06 p.m. A dangerous dog was reported to be at large on Rum River Dr. N.

11:02 p.m. During a traffic stop a driver was arrested for driving under the influence on Rum River Dr. N.

11:42 p.m. Agency assist on Southbound Highway 169 at Rum River Dr. N. A male party was walking on the side of the road on Highway 169.

Thursday, June 9

1:48 a.m. During a traffic stop a driver was arrested for driving under the influence on Highway 169 going South at Sherburne County 313th.

11:45 a.m. Public assist on 15 Ave. N. A tax preparer was reportedly refusing to submit or return many people’s taxes.

12:32 p.m. Received a driving complaint on Highway 95 at Highway 169. A male party smashed glass on the bridge.

3:57 p.m. The theft of multiple catalytic converters was reported on Seventh St. N.

4:03 p.m. responded to a vehicle accident on 21st Ave. N.

Friday, June 10

10:03 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Northland Dr.

1:53 p.m. Received a report of drugs on First St. at 10th Ave.

3:03 p.m. Responded to a domestic assault no contact order violation on Fifth Ave. N. A person was arrested.

6:51 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Third St. N.

Load comments