The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, July 22
5:23 p.m. Responded to a burglary on 15th Ave.
6:19 p.m. A dog was reported in a car on Seventh Ave. S.
6:26 p.m. Responded to a panic alarm on Ninth Ave. Cir. S.
6:31 p.m. Medical response on W. Branch St. A person was having abdominal pain.
6:43 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. at First St.
Saturday, July 23
2:15 a.m. Conducted a welfare check on Seventh Ave. N. Water was running from apartment eight to apartment four, all inside were ok.
6:26 a.m. Medical response on Highway 95 at Rum River Dr. A person was assaulted.
12:10 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on 19th Ave. N. A woman was walking around with a baseball bat.
4:17 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on 21st Ave. N. Two men were arguing.
11:56 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Third St. N. A person’s patio furniture was damaged.
Sunday, July 24
3:57 a.m. Assisted Sherburne County in a pursuit on Highway 169 at 289th St. in Sherburne Co. The driver was arrested.
12:06 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Rum River Dr. N. A window was broken.
7:12 p.m. The theft of a wallet was reported on Rum River Dr. N.
Monday, July 25
8:55 a.m. Garbage dumping was reported on 17th St. N.
9:38 a.m. Received a report of a possible order for protection violation on Third St. N.
12:56 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 21st Ave. N.
1:41 p.m. Received a complaint of two kids on Highway 169 headed southbound at Highway 95.
1:45 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Fifth St. N.
Tuesday, July 26
1:43 p.m. Responded to a rollover car accident on Highway 169.
Wednesday, July 27
12:30 a.m. Responded to a disturbance on Rum River Dr. N. A verbal argument was taking place outside the Princeton VFW, the parties were separated.
12:30 p.m. A theft was reported on 21st Ave. N.
9:20 p.m. Received a report of a possible domestic assault no contact order violation on Northland Dr.
Thursday, July 28
9:39 a.m. Medical response on Pine Ln N. A person experienced a fall.
11:29 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on 21st Ave. at Highway 95.
7:15 p.m. Responded to a disturbance involving a knife on Fifth Ave. N.
8:41 p.m. Responded to a disturbance on Seventh Ave. S. The subject was arrested on a warrant.
9:43 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on 19th Ave. N.
10:44 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on 19th Ave. N. A door was left open.
Friday, July 29
2:15 a.m. Removed an unwanted person on Pawnee St.
8:29 a.m. Medical response on Northland Dr. A person was experiencing shortness of breath.
11:55 a.m. Received a report of a loose and aggressive dog on 18th Ave. N.
1:30 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Fifth Ave. N.
2:19 p.m. Medical response on Rum River Dr. S. A ceiling had fallen.
