The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, July 15
7:50 p.m. Received a driving complaint on Highway 169 in the northbound lane at Highway 95. The driver was suspected of drug use due to varying speeds.
Saturday, July 16
11:23 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Rum River Dr. S. There were footsteps on the roof.
Sunday, July 17
6:26 a.m. Responded to a burglary alarm on Golf Club Rd.
9:32 a.m. Medical response on Alpha Rd. A person experienced a possible heroin overdose.
1:02 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Rum River Dr. N.
4:23 p.m. A dog bite was reported on 18th Ave. N.
Monday, July 18
11:46 a.m. Received a report of a truck hitch in the roadway on Highway 95 at Rum River Dr.
2:59 p.m. Received a report of dogs overheating on 21st Ave. N.
5:19 p.m. A possible gas leak was reported on Rum River Dr. N.
7:54 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on Rum River Dr. N.
Tuesday, July 19
4:04 a.m. suspicious activity was reported on Seventh Ave. N. A person was knocking on the window.
1:05 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on 21st Ave. N. No injuries were reported.
1:53 p.m. The debris of a fallen tree was reported in the road on the 700 block of Eighth Ave. S.
5:34 p.m. Medical response on Rum River Dr. N. A person had impaled their foot.
Wednesday, July 20
10:30 a.m. Responded to a two vehicle hit and run accident on Eighth Ave. S. No injuries were reported.
Thursday, July 21
5:28 a.m. Debris was reported in the road on Highway 169 in the northbound lane at Rum River Dr. S.
10:06 a.m. A theft was reported on 21st Ave. N. The shoplifter was apprehended and charged.
3:28 p.m. A theft was reported on 21st Ave. N.
5:33 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on Pawnee St.
7:37 p.m. Received a threats complaint on 15th Ave. N.
8:42 p.m. A dog bite was reported on 18th Ave. N.
Friday, July 22
8:21 a.m. Received a report of a dog trapped in a hot car on Rum River Dr. N.
8:37 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Second St. N. A jar of pasta sauce was thrown at the entrance of the building.
