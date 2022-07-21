The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, July 8
12:11 p.m. Received a threats complaint on 18th Ave. N. A person was arrested.
2:55 p.m. Medical response on 21st Ave. N. A person experienced a possible seizure.
4:48 p.m. During a welfare check, a person was arrested on 18th Ave. N.
Saturday, July 9
6:34 p.m. Responded to a vehicle fire on 12th St. N.
7:14 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on 18th Ave. N. A person’s home showed signs of an attempted break-in.
7:47 p.m. Received a firearms complaint south of 33rd Ave. N. at 82nd Ave.
10:06 p.m. Received a noise complaint of fireworks on 12th Ave. at Third St. N.
10:11 p.m. Responded to a report of drugs on Northland Dr.
Sunday, July 10
1:50 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Seventh Ave. N. A person was tapping on windows on the north side of the building.
8:43 a.m. A harassment complaint was reported on Fourth Ave. S.
2:20 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Meadow View Dr. A person was banging on a door.
2:59 p.m. Received a report of a disturbance on Eighth Ave. N. A child was screaming at a residence.
5:38 p.m. Conducted a traffic stop for a motorcycle doing wheelies in the park on Rum RIver Dr. N. The driver was cited for reckless driving.
8:36 p.m. Responded to an alarm on 12th St. S.
10:55 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Seventh Ave. N. A person was knocking on windows.
Monday, July 11
1:02 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm on First St. at the Caley House.
8:03 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Northland Dr. No injuries were reported.
12:09 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on Rum River Dr. N. Campers were advised to leave.
12:10 p.m. Received a report of two dogs trapped in a vehicle on 21st Ave. N.
1:16 p.m. Responded to an alarm on Rum River Dr. N. The doors were unlocked and the building was cleared.
3:07 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Rum River Dr. S.A vehicle was damaged.
3:44 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on Rum River Dr. N.
Tuesday, July 12
2:22 a.m. Responded to a vehicle fire on 18th Ave. N.
1:10 p.m. Received a report of a dog bite on Willow Cir.
6:29 p.m. Responded to a report of a disturbance on 19th Ave. N.
Wednesday, July 13
8:39 a.m. Responded to an alarm from a cash safe door on Second St. S.
8:51 a.m. A theft was reported on Seventh Ave. S.
9:05 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 18th Ave. N.
2:20 p.m. A sawhorse was reported in the road on Highway 169 at Rum River Dr. N.
3:03 p.m. A missing juvenile was reported on Rum River Dr. N.
5:00 p.m. An assault was reported on 16th St. N.
11:03 p.m. During a traffic stop, a driver was arrested for obstruction, fifth degree controlled substances, and driving after cancellation on Highway 95 at Highway 169.
11:21 p.m. The theft of a vehicle was reported on West Branch St. The vehicle has since been recovered.
Thursday, July 14
2:36 p.m. Assisted with an arrest on Rum River Dr. N.
4:43 p.m. Medical response on 19th Ave. N. A person was having suicidal ideations.
10:41 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Fifth Ave. N. and north of Neighbor’s Bar. Two male parties were witnessed riding bikes while pushing a cart with a chair on it.
11:23 p.m. Received a report of a dog bite on Rum River Dr. S.
11:34 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Seventh Ave. N. A person was knocking on a window.
Friday, July 15
11:58 a.m. Assisted with a vehicle accident on Highway 95 at Highway 169. No injuries were reported.
11:19 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal party on 16th St. N. A psych hold was requested.
11:23 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm and moisture issue on First St. The building was cleared.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.