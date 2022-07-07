Princeton PD Badge Logo.jpg

The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:

Friday, June 24

2:46 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on 10th Ave. N.

5:28 p.m. Received a report of a dog stuck in a vehicle on Seventh Ave. S.

11:41 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Seventh Ave. N. A person was knocking on windows.

Saturday, June 25

1:01 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Golf Club Rd.

9:40 a.m. The theft of a catalytic converter on 15th Ave. N.

10:17 a.m. Received a trespassing complaint on 15th Ave. N.

11:53 a.m. Removed an unwanted person on Fourth Ave. S.

1:03 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 21st Ave. N.

3:03 p.m. The theft of keys was reported on West Branch St.

Sunday, June 26

12:55 a.m. Responded to an alarm for a basement door on Rum River Dr. N.

1:52 p.m. The theft of a wallet was reported on 18th Ave. N.

2:07 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on 10th Ave. N.

3:19 p.m. Received a parking complaint and a complaint of couches on the street on 14th Ave. N. at 15th Ave. N.

Monday, June 27

9:21 a.m. A theft was reported on 13th Ave. N.

1:58 p.m. A criminal sexual conduct incident went under investigation on Meadow View Dr.

3:09 p.m. The theft of a motorcycle was reported on Northland Dr.

6:14 p.m. Responded to a medical alarm on Woodland Ct.

10:04 p.m. Received an animal complaint on Eighth Ave. S.

Tuesday, June 28

12:00 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Highway 95.

2:42 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on First St.

5:50 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on Third St. N.

10:42 p.m. Medical response on First St. A person experienced a G.I. bleed.

Wednesday, June 29

12:52 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Rum River Dr. at First St.

3:26 p.m. Medical response on fourth Ave. S. A person fell and hit their head.

11:55 p.m. Medical response on First St. A person was vomiting.

Thursday, June 30

1:44 a.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Seventh Ave. N. A person and lights could be seen from a window.

2:46 a.m. Assisted Sherburne County Sheriff Officers with an alarm at a Princeton rental on 125th St. NW.

9:38 a.m. A woman reported damage to her vehicle on 21st Ave. S.

2:49 p.m. Received a report of a possible gas leak on 10th Ave. N. The smell of gas was detected.

7:31 p.m. Two kayaks were found on the side of the road on Highway 169 at Rum River Dr. S.

7:54 p.m. An assault was reported on Ninth Ave. N.

8:25 p.m. Responded to an ATV accident with injuries on 15th Ave. N.

Friday, July 1

6:39 a.m. Responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a building on Old Highway 18 S.

9:36 a.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Rum River Dr. N.

