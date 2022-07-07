The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, June 24
2:46 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on 10th Ave. N.
5:28 p.m. Received a report of a dog stuck in a vehicle on Seventh Ave. S.
11:41 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Seventh Ave. N. A person was knocking on windows.
Saturday, June 25
1:01 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Golf Club Rd.
9:40 a.m. The theft of a catalytic converter on 15th Ave. N.
10:17 a.m. Received a trespassing complaint on 15th Ave. N.
11:53 a.m. Removed an unwanted person on Fourth Ave. S.
1:03 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 21st Ave. N.
3:03 p.m. The theft of keys was reported on West Branch St.
Sunday, June 26
12:55 a.m. Responded to an alarm for a basement door on Rum River Dr. N.
1:52 p.m. The theft of a wallet was reported on 18th Ave. N.
2:07 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on 10th Ave. N.
3:19 p.m. Received a parking complaint and a complaint of couches on the street on 14th Ave. N. at 15th Ave. N.
Monday, June 27
9:21 a.m. A theft was reported on 13th Ave. N.
1:58 p.m. A criminal sexual conduct incident went under investigation on Meadow View Dr.
3:09 p.m. The theft of a motorcycle was reported on Northland Dr.
6:14 p.m. Responded to a medical alarm on Woodland Ct.
10:04 p.m. Received an animal complaint on Eighth Ave. S.
Tuesday, June 28
12:00 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Highway 95.
2:42 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on First St.
5:50 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on Third St. N.
10:42 p.m. Medical response on First St. A person experienced a G.I. bleed.
Wednesday, June 29
12:52 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Rum River Dr. at First St.
3:26 p.m. Medical response on fourth Ave. S. A person fell and hit their head.
11:55 p.m. Medical response on First St. A person was vomiting.
Thursday, June 30
1:44 a.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Seventh Ave. N. A person and lights could be seen from a window.
2:46 a.m. Assisted Sherburne County Sheriff Officers with an alarm at a Princeton rental on 125th St. NW.
9:38 a.m. A woman reported damage to her vehicle on 21st Ave. S.
2:49 p.m. Received a report of a possible gas leak on 10th Ave. N. The smell of gas was detected.
7:31 p.m. Two kayaks were found on the side of the road on Highway 169 at Rum River Dr. S.
7:54 p.m. An assault was reported on Ninth Ave. N.
8:25 p.m. Responded to an ATV accident with injuries on 15th Ave. N.
Friday, July 1
6:39 a.m. Responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a building on Old Highway 18 S.
9:36 a.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Rum River Dr. N.
