The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:
Friday, Jan. 20
3:26 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Northland Dr.
Saturday, Jan. 21
5:11 p.m. A theft was reported on 21st Ave. N.
5:33 p.m. Received a burning complaint on Seventh Ave. N.
5:49 p.m. Assisted in a domestic between a mother and son on 21st Ave. N.
8:20 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on Third St. N.
Sunday, Jan. 22
1:02 a.m. Medical response for a woman who experienced a possible stroke on 100th Ave.
9:24 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Fifth St. N. The vehicles were just touching.
Monday, Jan. 23
3:42 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on 21st Ave. N. The suspect was arrested on warrants.
4:37 p.m. Received a harassment complaint for swearing and loud music on West Branch St.
7:14 p.m. Received a traffic complaint for a school bus stop arm violation on Eighth Ave. at Second St. S.
10:10 p.m. Received a juvenile complaint on Fairway Dr. at Fourth Ave. S. A runaway juvenile was located.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
12:15 p.m. A K-9 was used to sniff for narcotics on 220th St. in Milaca.
3:01 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on Northland Dr.
8:17 p.m. Received a juvenile complaint for juveniles engaging in ding-dong-ditch on 11th Ave. S.
11:10 p.m. Medical response for an intoxicated person who was unresponsive in a snowbank on Eighth Ave. N.
11:44 p.m. Engaged in a public assist for a down stop light on Ninth Ave. S. Cir.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
2:06 a.m. During a traffic stop, a person was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Rum River Dr. N. at Second St. N.
11:58 a.m. Received a threats complaint on 145th St. NW.
1:39 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. S.
7:05 p.m. Criminal sexual conduct was reported on 19th Ave. S.
10:34 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic on Ice Arena Dr.
Thursday, Jan. 26
5:18 a.m. Medical response for a suicidal person on Rum River Dr. S.
Friday, Jan. 27
8:46 a.m. Assisted Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office was a rollover accident in the southbound lane of Highway 169 at 313th Ave. NW.
8:49 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. S. A vehicle was rear ended.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.