The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:
Friday, Jan. 13
7:49 a.m. Received a harassment complaint which was passed to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office in Princeton.
10:32 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 12th St. at Seventh Ave. N.
12:09 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Fourth Ave. S.
Saturday, Jan. 14
7:31 p.m. Responded to a two vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. S. A driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Sunday, Jan. 15
8:06 a.m. Medical response for possible internal bleeding on First St.
3:26 p.m. Received a report of an animal bite on 12th St. N.
4:27 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on 21st Ave. N.
10:41 p.m. A theft was reported on 21st Ave. N.
Monday, Jan. 16
2:02 p.m. Medical response for a seizure on 15th Ave. S.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
9:02 p.m. Received a threats complaint on 10th Ave. N.
Thursday, Jan. 19
5:51 a.m. Engaged in an agency assist for a rollover accident on Highway 169.
6:55 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 14th St. S. A vehicle crashed into a mailbox.
8:37 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. at Northland Blvd.
9:50 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. N.
Friday, Jan. 20
10:14 a.m. Engaged in an agency assist on 21st Ave. S. A person turned himself in to the Princeton Police Department for a felony in Sherburne County. The person was arrested and custody was transferred.
10:20 a.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on 15th Ave. S. A person came home highly intoxicated.
3:26 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Northland Dr.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.