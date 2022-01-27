The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department.

Friday, Jan. 14

1:04 p.m. Medical response in the 9500 block of 18th Street. A person was reported to be unresponsive.

3:00 p.m. A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 1100 block of Rum River Dr. N. No injuries reported.

5:34 p.m. Property damage was reported in the 500 block of First Street.

Saturday, Jan. 15

7:07 p.m. Potential drug activity was reported in the 1200 block of Third Street S.

Sunday, Jan. 16

3:53 p.m. The theft of a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Fifth Street N. The vehicle was later recovered by another agency.

Monday, Jan. 17

11:04 a.m. The theft of a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue Circle. The vehicle was later recovered in Roseville.

3:06 p.m. An assault was reported in the 1300 block of Shady Circle.

5:14 p.m. An assault was reported in the 1500 block of 17th Street N.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

12:41 a.m. Medical response in the 700 block of First Street.

3:13 p.m. Responded to a motor vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. S. No injuries were reported.

8:15 p.m. A theft was reported in the 500 block of 19th Avenue.

8:26 p.m. Conducted a death investigation in the 900 block of West Branch Street.

Thursday, Jan. 20

1:57 a.m. Removed a person from a location in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue N.

3:31 a.m. Removed a person from a location in the 500 block of 19th Avenue N.

11:56 a.m. A theft was reported in the 600 block of Third Street S.

5:49 p.m. Responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Rum River Dr. N.

8:03 p.m. A possible gas leak was reported in the 100 block of 18th Avenue N. 

