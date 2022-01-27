Sorry, an error occurred.
The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department.
Friday, Jan. 14
1:04 p.m. Medical response in the 9500 block of 18th Street. A person was reported to be unresponsive.
3:00 p.m. A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 1100 block of Rum River Dr. N. No injuries reported.
5:34 p.m. Property damage was reported in the 500 block of First Street.
Saturday, Jan. 15
7:07 p.m. Potential drug activity was reported in the 1200 block of Third Street S.
Sunday, Jan. 16
3:53 p.m. The theft of a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Fifth Street N. The vehicle was later recovered by another agency.
Monday, Jan. 17
11:04 a.m. The theft of a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue Circle. The vehicle was later recovered in Roseville.
3:06 p.m. An assault was reported in the 1300 block of Shady Circle.
5:14 p.m. An assault was reported in the 1500 block of 17th Street N.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
12:41 a.m. Medical response in the 700 block of First Street.
3:13 p.m. Responded to a motor vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. S. No injuries were reported.
8:15 p.m. A theft was reported in the 500 block of 19th Avenue.
8:26 p.m. Conducted a death investigation in the 900 block of West Branch Street.
Thursday, Jan. 20
1:57 a.m. Removed a person from a location in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue N.
3:31 a.m. Removed a person from a location in the 500 block of 19th Avenue N.
11:56 a.m. A theft was reported in the 600 block of Third Street S.
5:49 p.m. Responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Rum River Dr. N.
8:03 p.m. A possible gas leak was reported in the 100 block of 18th Avenue N.
