Princeton police report: week ending Jan. 12

The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:
Friday, Jan. 6
12:44 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on 21st Ave. N. The accident occurred in the Walmart parking lot. Both vehicles were backing up, vehicle one backed into vehicle two causing damage.
2:13 p.m. Medical response for a suicidal person on Fourth Ave. N.
9:10 p.m. A theft and shoplifting complaint was reported on 21st Ave. N.
Saturday, Jan. 7
1:46 a.m. Responded to a report of a fire on Sixth Ave. N.
8:23 p.m. The theft of a cell phone was reported on Northland Dr.
10:09 p.m. A loose dog was reported inside of Walmart on 21st Ave. N.
Sunday, Jan. 8
1:31 a.m. Responded to a report of a disturbance on Third St. N. The parties involved were separated.
3:04 a.m. Responded to a report of a disturbance on 12th St. N. The subject was arrested for an order for protection violation.
10:00 p.m. Responded to an order for protection violation on Willow Cir.
Monday, Jan. 9
8:00 a.m. Received a threats complaint on Fourth Ave. N.
3:01 p.m. Conducted a public assist for vehicle not stopping for children in a crosswalk on Seventh Ave. N. at 12th St. N.
3:09 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on Fourth Ave. N.
9:10 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on Northland Dr.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
12:52 p.m. Responded to a domestic assault on 75th Ave.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
12:41 p.m. Received a report of a theft by an employee on 21st Ave. N.
Thursday, Jan. 12
8:31 a.m. Responded to a two vehicle accident on Sixth St. S. at Eighth Ave. S.
4:16 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on 12th St. N.
