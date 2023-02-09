The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:
Friday, Jan. 27
8:49 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. S.
11:21 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 169 at Rum River Dr. S.
4:56 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on Northland Dr. at M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center.
5:36 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on Northland Dr. at Kwik-Trip.
Saturday, Jan. 28
1:42 p.m. Responded to a snowmobile accident on Airport Ln.
2:41 p.m. Drugs were found on First St. near the Princeton Elim Home.
3:17 p.m. Responded to an assault and altercation over a minor accident on 21st Ave. N.
3:33 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on West Branch St.
10:39 p.m. Received a harassment complaint of stalking on Fifth St. N.
Sunday, Jan. 29
12:27 a.m. During a traffic stop, a driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Brickton Rd. at Rum River Dr.
9:16 p.m. Responded to a report of suspicious activity on Rum River Dr. S.
Monday, Jan. 30
7:04 a.m. Received a report of a suspicious occupied vehicle on 19th St. N.
8:52 a.m. The theft of cats was reported on 14th Ave. S.
11:31 a.m. Medical response for a choking six week old infant on Fifth St. N.
1:01 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Fifth St. N.
9:13 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on Third St. N.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
3:27 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Fourth Ave. S.
12:20 p.m. The theft of tools was reported on Eighth Ave. S.
3:26 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. S.
3:58 p.m. The theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Seventh Ave. S.
6:18 p.m. Responded to an order for protection violation on Sixth Ave. N.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
1:34 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on 11th St. N.
Thursday, Feb. 2
11:35 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on First St. at 10th Ave.
