The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:
Friday, Feb. 3
4:45 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 700 block of First St.
Saturday, Feb. 4
2:09 p.m. Received a driving complaint for a possible intoxicated driver on 19th Ave. N.
2:25 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on Rum River Dr. N.
9:16 p.m. Medical response for a seizure on West Branch St.
Sunday, Feb. 5
12:01 a.m. During a traffic top, a driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated on First St. at 14th Ave.
11:08 p.m. During a traffic stop, a driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Smith System Rd. at Rum River Dr.
Monday, Feb. 6
11:13 a.m. Received a harassment complaint on First St.
2:47 p.m. Responded to a child custody issue on 21st Ave. S.
5:12 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 95 at 21st Ave.
5:57 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident wherein a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Rum River Dr. N.
10:32 p.m. Engaged in a traffic pursuit resulting in the arrest of the driver in the southbound lane of Highway 169 at Rum River Dr. S. and First St. to Highway 169.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
7:38 a.m. Responded to a fender bender vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. at the Highway 95 roundabout.
8:44 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident between a car and a school bus at Rum River Dr. at Highway 95.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
8:59 a.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. S. at Highway 169.
9:26 a.m. The theft of towels was reported on Rum River Dr. S.
10:16 a.m. Received a report of a burglary on First St.
11:46 a.m. Received a call for a warrant for arrest and a medical response on Rum River Dr.
1:54 p.m. Received a report of a burglary on 19th Ave. N. The complainant’s storage unit was broken into sometime in the last couple of weeks.
4:42 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 169 at Rum River Dr. S.
5:00 p.m. Medical response for a possible stroke on Pawnee St. NW.
Friday, Feb. 10
12:56 a.m. Received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Northland Dr.
2:42 a.m. Received a noise complaint for loud vehicles and people on 11th Ave. N.
