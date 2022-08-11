Princeton police report: Week ending Aug. 5

The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, July 29
9:49 p.m. Received a report of a dog trapped in a vehicle on Rum River Dr.
Saturday, July 30
12:49 a.m. A suicidal party was reported on 13th Ave. N.
3:51 a.m. An assault was reported on Fifth Ave. N.
7:02 a.m. Medical response on 16th St. N. A person’s life alert alarm went off.
Monday, Aug. 1
8:05 a.m. Medical response on First St. A person experienced hypoxia and low oxygen.
1:14 p.m. Medical response on First St. A person experienced stroke-like symptoms.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
11:35 a.m. A theft was reported on 21st Ave. N.
12:15 p.m. Conducted a death investigation on Northland Dr.
2:35 p.m. A theft was reported on West Branch St.
4:36 p.m. The theft of a bicycle was reported on Rum River Dr. N.
6:20 p.m. Responded to an alarm on Ninth Ave. Cir.
11:40 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on Rum River Dr. S.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
8:35 a.m. Received a trespassing complaint. Address not provided. The person refused to depart.
10:30 a.m. Removed an unwanted person from Seventh St. N.
10:54 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Northland Dr.
1:58 p.m. A possible theft was reported on Rum River Dr. N.
4:16 p.m. A hot dog was reported on Northland Dr.
5:38 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Rum River Dr. N.
7:45 p.m. Drugs were found on18th Ave. N.
Thursday, Aug. 4
5:39 a.m. Received a report of a cat hit by a car and still alive on Oak Ln.
9:13 a.m. Medical response on Eighth Ave. S. Checked on a person after a fall.
11:13 a.m. Removed an unwanted person on Rum River Dr. N. An unregistered tenter was asked to leave and left without incident.
11:34 a.m. Suspected drug activity was reported on Rum River Dr. N.
4:42 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Rum River Dr. N.
8:17 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Rum River Dr. S. The trespasser was arrested.
9:19 p.m. Received a driving complaint on Highway 95 at Rum River Dr. Vehicles were reported racing and doing burnouts.
Friday, Aug. 5
12:25 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from 18th Ave. N.
1:22 p.m. Received a harassment complaint for an ex-boyfriend on First St.
9:29 p.m. Engaged in community contact on the 600 block of Rum River Dr. S. A male subject stopped his vehicle in the roadway and was arrested.
10:16 p.m. Received a report of an assault on Sixth Ave. S.
