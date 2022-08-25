The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Saturday, Aug. 13
Saturday, Aug. 13
2:53 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Northland Dr. Vehicle one backed into vehicle two, however, the driver of vehicle two was intoxicated and arrested for driving under the influence.
10:39 a.m. Received a report of garbage dumping on Fourth St. Circle N.
3:53 p.m. The theft of cell phone was reported on Rum River Dr. N.
4:51 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Seventh Ave. S.
Sunday, Aug. 14
9:21 p.m. Responded to a tamper and window alarm on Rum River Dr. S.
11:45 p.m. The theft of a credit card was reported on Oak Ln. N.
Monday, Aug. 15
12:31 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on First St.
2:02 p.m. A theft was reported on Third St. N.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
3:25 p.m. Received a report of drugs and a pipe on Rum River Dr. S.
4:19 p.m. Received a report of garbage dumping on Rum River Dr. S.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
4:31 a.m. Conducted a welfare check on Fourth Ave. S. for a person sleeping in grass.
2:42 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from Rum River Dr. S.
3:43 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on the 200 block of Rum River Dr. N. No injuries were reported.
8:17 p.m. Received a report of juveniles yelling and standing on dumpsters on Rum River Dr. S.
11:24 p.m. Conducted a public assist on the 1800 block of First St. for a woman sleeping on the sidewalk.
Thursday, Aug. 18
12:00 a.m. Arrested a man for domestic assault involving strangulation on Rum River Dr. S.
11:10 p.m. Conducted an agency assist in the search for a suicidal person on Second Ave. NE Milaca, 13th Ave. N. Princeton, and 323rd Ave. NW. Princeton. The person’s vehicle was located in Sherburne Count
