The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, Aug. 5
12:25 p.m. Removed an unwanted person who was trespassing on 18th Ave. N.
1:22 p.m. Received a harassment complaint concerning an ex boyfriend on First St.
9:29 p.m. Engaged in community contact on Rum River Dr. S. A male person was stopping his vehicle in the roadway and was arrested.
10:16 p.m. Responded to a report of an assault on Sixth Ave. S.
Saturday, Aug. 6
6:15 a.m. Medical response on 12th Ave. N. A person fell and sustained injuries.
4:42 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. at Second St. N.
4:58 p.m. Received a noise complaint for a barking dog on 11th Ave. N.
Sunday, Aug. 7
1:38 p.m. Conducted an agency assist for a fender bender vehicle accident on Highway 169 at Highway 95.
3:41 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on 19th Ave. N. The subject refused to leave and was arrested.
7:59 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on 16th St. N. A vehicle was approaching juveniles.
Monday, Aug. 8
12:24 a.m. A theft was reported on Rum River Dr. S.
2:26 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on West Branch St. A person’s window was broken.
3:03 p.m. Medical response on Northland Dr. A person experienced a fall.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
7:46 a.m. Conducted a death investigation on Woodland Ct.
1:51 p.m. Engaged in an agency assist for a warranted arrest on 19th Ave. N. The person was arrested on charges of fifth degree criminal sexual conduct and drug parapharnalia possesion.
4:18 p.m. Notified the community in a meeting for a level three predatory offender on 21st Ave. S.
11:49 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on First St.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
2:13 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Rum River Dr. S. Someone was digging in a business’s dumpster.
8:12 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Rum River Dr. N.
2:50 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. N.
4:34 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Oak Ln. N.
5:24 p.m. A theft was reported on 21st Ave. N.
11:50 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on Woodland Ct.
Thursday, Aug. 11
6:57 p.m. Medical response on Woodland Ct. A medical alarm pendant was pressed.
7:12 p.m. Medical response on Eighth Ave. N. A person vomiting blood.
7:28 p.m. A theft was reported on 21st Ave. N.
