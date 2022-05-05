Princeton PD Badge Logo.jpg

The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:

Friday, April 22

3:46 p.m. Received a threats complaint on Northland Dr.

5:00 p.m. Responded to an agency assist in Spruce Dr. A residential alarm was set off, assisted with clearing the building.

6:31 p.m. Medical response on Fourth Ave. S. A person experienced a seizure.

Saturday, April 23

1:49 p.m. A wallet was reported missing on 21st Ave. N.

10:11 p..m. An alarm went off inside of a pharmacy on Northland Dr.

10:25 p.m. Responded to an agency assist for a vehicle accident on Highway 169 at 105th St. in Pease. Injuries were reported.

Sunday, April 24

9:54 a.m. A domestic assault was reported on Sixth Ave. N.

Monday, April 25

1:20 p.m. The theft of a baseball bat was reported on Fourth Ave. N.

11:09 p.m. A driver was arrested for driving after revocation and fifth degree controlled substances on Highway 95 at Rum River Dr.

Tuesday, April 26

12:23 a.m. A K-9 was used to sniff narcotics on Anderson Ave. on Bock.

9:45 a.m. A set of keys were found in a parking lot and brought to the First Bank and Trust on Rum River Dr. S. They were placed in their found property drawer.

10:29 a.m. A residential alarm went off on Rum River Dr. N. The building was all clear.

Wednesday, April 27

8:08 a.m. Medical response on Seventh Ave. N. A person had an allergic reaction.

10:09 a.m. Medical response on Eighth Ave. N. An elderly person was feeling faint and falling over.

4:12 p.m. A burning complaint was reported on First St.

7:10 p.m. Removed an unwanted person and arrested them for a prior warrant on First St.

Thursday, April 28

11:00 a.m. Responded to a public assist on Eighth Ave. S. Received a report of a possible fight at Coborns sometime that day.

11:43 a.m. Responded to a driving complaint on West Branch St for a stop arm violation. Owner stated they were not driving.

12:27 p.m. Received a report of drugs on 18th Ave. N.

3:45 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident between a school bus and a Ford Focus on Rum River Dr. N.

4:09 p.m. A theft was reported on Golf Course Rd. at the Princeton Golf Course.

10:25 p.m. Responded to an agency assist on Oak Ln. at 12th St. A woman was arrested for Fifth degree drug possession and previous warrants.

Friday, April 29

12:02 a.m. A driver was arrested for driving after cancellation and Third degree drug possession.

9:46 a.m. Medical response on Ninth Ave. S. A person was complaining of kidney pain and passed out.

10:20 a.m. Criminal damage to property to a motor vehicle was reported on Eighth Ave. S.

11:09 a.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Rum River Dr. N.

1:30 p.m. Medical response on First St. A person was dizzy, confused, and falling.

