The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, April 22
3:46 p.m. Received a threats complaint on Northland Dr.
5:00 p.m. Responded to an agency assist in Spruce Dr. A residential alarm was set off, assisted with clearing the building.
6:31 p.m. Medical response on Fourth Ave. S. A person experienced a seizure.
Saturday, April 23
1:49 p.m. A wallet was reported missing on 21st Ave. N.
10:11 p..m. An alarm went off inside of a pharmacy on Northland Dr.
10:25 p.m. Responded to an agency assist for a vehicle accident on Highway 169 at 105th St. in Pease. Injuries were reported.
Sunday, April 24
9:54 a.m. A domestic assault was reported on Sixth Ave. N.
Monday, April 25
1:20 p.m. The theft of a baseball bat was reported on Fourth Ave. N.
11:09 p.m. A driver was arrested for driving after revocation and fifth degree controlled substances on Highway 95 at Rum River Dr.
Tuesday, April 26
12:23 a.m. A K-9 was used to sniff narcotics on Anderson Ave. on Bock.
9:45 a.m. A set of keys were found in a parking lot and brought to the First Bank and Trust on Rum River Dr. S. They were placed in their found property drawer.
10:29 a.m. A residential alarm went off on Rum River Dr. N. The building was all clear.
Wednesday, April 27
8:08 a.m. Medical response on Seventh Ave. N. A person had an allergic reaction.
10:09 a.m. Medical response on Eighth Ave. N. An elderly person was feeling faint and falling over.
4:12 p.m. A burning complaint was reported on First St.
7:10 p.m. Removed an unwanted person and arrested them for a prior warrant on First St.
Thursday, April 28
11:00 a.m. Responded to a public assist on Eighth Ave. S. Received a report of a possible fight at Coborns sometime that day.
11:43 a.m. Responded to a driving complaint on West Branch St for a stop arm violation. Owner stated they were not driving.
12:27 p.m. Received a report of drugs on 18th Ave. N.
3:45 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident between a school bus and a Ford Focus on Rum River Dr. N.
4:09 p.m. A theft was reported on Golf Course Rd. at the Princeton Golf Course.
10:25 p.m. Responded to an agency assist on Oak Ln. at 12th St. A woman was arrested for Fifth degree drug possession and previous warrants.
Friday, April 29
12:02 a.m. A driver was arrested for driving after cancellation and Third degree drug possession.
9:46 a.m. Medical response on Ninth Ave. S. A person was complaining of kidney pain and passed out.
10:20 a.m. Criminal damage to property to a motor vehicle was reported on Eighth Ave. S.
11:09 a.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Rum River Dr. N.
1:30 p.m. Medical response on First St. A person was dizzy, confused, and falling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.