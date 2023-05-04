The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:
Saturday, April 22
10:28 a.m. The theft of sushi was reported on Seventh Ave. S.
6:02 p.m. Two people were arrested following a theft on 21st Ave. N.
10:17 p.m. During a traffic stop, a driver was arrested for a prior warrant on Highway 169 at AMB Garage.
Monday, April 24
8:32 a.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on First St.
4:20 p.m. Received a report of a juvenile runaway on 12th St. N. The juvenile returned before arrival.
4:44 p.m. Responded to a harassment restraining order violation on West Branch St.
4:51 p.m. A theft was reported on 21st Ave. N.
Tuesday, April 25
2:58 a.m. Responded to a disturbance on 19th Ave. S. A man was arrested for disorderly conduct.
7:54 a.m. Removed an unwanted person on Apache Rd.
11:44 a.m. Responded to a harassment restraining order violation on Rum River Dr. S.
4:34 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 21st Ave. N.
9:55 p.m. Responded to a harassment restraining order violation on West Branch St.
11:01 p.m. Responded to a domestic assault on Seventh Ave. N. One man was arrested.
Wednesday, April 26
3:49 p.m. Responded to a burglary alarm on 12th St. S.
4:37 p.m. Responded to a gas leak on Seventh St. N.
5:17 p.m. Received a report of garbage dumping on Rum River Dr. S.
Thursday, April 27
3:43 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Fifth St. N.
3:55 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on First St. at Rum River Dr.
Friday, April 28
2:50 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. S.
