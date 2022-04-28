The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:
Friday, April 15
11:09 p.m. A vehicle was stopped on Third St. N. at Sixth Ave. N. for violating a stop sign, a loud muffler, and displaying revoked license plates. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Saturday, April 16
1:31 a.m. A vehicle was stopped on Rum River Dr. at Fifth St. S. The driver was cited for speeding and underage drinking and driving.
10:11 p.m. A theft was reported on 707 Northland Dr. at Kwik Trip. A purse was stolen.
Sunday, April 17
12:14 a.m. A disturbance was reported on Golf Club Rd. A person was arrested for obstruction with force.
11:36 a.m. A loose dog was reported on First St. at 10th Ave.
12:41 p.m. An alarm went off on Rum River Dr. N. The building was all clear.
3:39 p.m. An alarm went off on 12th St. S. The building was all clear.
Monday, April 18
5:12 a.m. Assist in a donation on Seventh Ave. N. A vehicle was donated to Kars for Kids.
7:22 a.m. The theft of an ATV was reported on Pine Ln. N.
9:39 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. S.
12:02 p.m. Responded to a fire on Second St. N.
1:26 p.m. A theft was reported on Fourth Ave. S.; $4,550 in tools were reported stolen.
8:14 p.m. Responded to a suicidal party on 125th Ave. in Milaca.
Tuesday, April 19
10:59 a.m. A theft was reported on West Branch St. The tires were stolen off a person’s vehicle.
11:57 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Fourth Ave. N.
1:13 p.m. Received a report of abuse toward a vulnerable adult on Northland Dr.
Wednesday, April 20
9:28 a.m. A K-9 was used to sniff narcotics on First St.
12:35 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on 21st Ave. N.
2:44 p.m. An alarm went off on Rum River Dr. N. The building was all clear.
Thursday, April 21
5:46 a.m. Received a report of criminal damage to property on Second St. N.
12:45 p.m. A vehicle accident was reported on Rum River Dr. S.
Friday, April 22
6:17 a.m. Received a report of a disturbance on 19th Ave. N. Someone was screaming.
8:02 a.m. Medical response on Sante Fe St. A person was coughing up blood.
