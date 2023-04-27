The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:
Friday, April 14
12:19 a.m. Engaged in a pursuit eastbound on Highway 95 at 74th Ave. and Highway 95 at Rum River Dr. One person was arrested.
12:32 p.m. The theft of patio furniture was reported on 11th Ave. S.
2:38 p.m. Responded to a two vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. N. at Second St. N.
Saturday, April 15
6:14 p.m. Responded to a smoke alarm for burnt food on a stove on 19th Ave. S.
8:26 p.m. Received a report of a missing adult on Seventh Ave. N. The adult returned home prior to arrival.
Sunday, April 16
1:42 p.m. Responded to an ice house fire on Sixth Ave. N.
10:34 p.m. Responded to a harassment restraining order violation on West Branch St.
Monday, April 17
3:52 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 169 at Rum River Dr. S.
3:10 p.m. Criminal damage to property in the form of graffiti was reported on Third St. N.
Tuesday, April 18
10:32 a.m. A theft was reported on Northland Dr.
5:13 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Seventh Ave. N.
8:15 p.m. The theft of an E-bike was reported on 21st Ave. N.
Wednesday, April 19
9:24 a.m. Responded to a report of an electrical fire burn smell on Rum River Dr. S.
5:19 p.m. Responded to an order for protection violation on West Branch St.
Thursday, April 20
2:14 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Ninth St. N. One person was arrested for a prior warrant.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.