The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:
Friday, April 8
3:49 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Golf Club Rd. Motion was detected in the hallway.
12:08 p.m. Received a parking complaint on Rum River Dr. N. A vehicle was partially blocking a driveway.
3:32 p.m. Received a garbage dumping complaint on 18th St. N. The garbage was at the end of a driveway for two weeks.
4:59 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a tree on Rum River Dr. N. The driver was cited.
6:07 p.m. Received a complaint of a dog barking on Ninth Ave N.
6:11 p.m. Responded to a call about a child and car keys locked in a car on Sixth Ave. N.
10:28 p.m. Engaged in a traffic pursuit on Rum River Dr. N. going through the roundabout. The driver was arrested.
Saturday, April 9
3:12 p.m. A theft was reported on Rum River Dr. S. Food and consumables worth $15 had been stolen.
7:09 p.m. Received a driving complaint on 13th Ave. N. at Fifth St. An off-road vehicle was driving on the road.
Monday, April 11
1:29 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from 21st Ave. N.
4:40 p.m. Received a parking complaint on Eighth Ave. S. A vehicle was reported to have parked in a handicapped parking space. The vehicle was not present while police arrived.
8:43 p.m. Responded to a disturbance on 18th Ave. N. A person was arrested for domestic assault.
Tuesday, April 12
10:11 a.m. The theft of a smart watch was reported on Seventh Ave. N.
12:40 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on Eighth Ave. S.
10:05 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Fourth St. Circle.
Wednesday, April 13
12:42 a.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Seventh Ave. N.
9:06 a.m. Received a report of a parent possibly using drugs on 18th Ave. N.
11:00 a.m. Damage to property was reported on Eighth Ave. S. The person displayed disorderly conduct and disobeyed the police.
11:43 a.m. Responded to a commercial burglary alarm on First St.
12:58 p.m. Received a threats complaint on Fourth Ave. N.
8:17 p.m. Responded to an alarm on Rum River Dr. in the US Bank Building. The building was secure.
8:37 p.m. Damage to property was reported on 21st Ave. N.
Thursday, April 14
2:07 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Highway 95.
2:27 p.m. Responded to a report of a disturbance on Seventh Ave. S.
3:11 p.m. Keys and a lock were found on Highway 95 at Rum River Dr.
6:11 p.m. Responded to an alarm on Rum River Dr. S. in the bank. The building was secure.
8:05 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Fourth Ave. S.
