Princeton PD Badge Logo.jpg

The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:

Friday, April 8

3:49 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Golf Club Rd. Motion was detected in the hallway.

12:08 p.m. Received a parking complaint on Rum River Dr. N. A vehicle was partially blocking a driveway.

3:32 p.m. Received a garbage dumping complaint on 18th St. N. The garbage was at the end of a driveway for two weeks.

4:59 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a tree on Rum River Dr. N. The driver was cited.

6:07 p.m. Received a complaint of a dog barking on Ninth Ave N.

6:11 p.m. Responded to a call about a child and car keys locked in a car on Sixth Ave. N.

10:28 p.m. Engaged in a traffic pursuit on Rum River Dr. N. going through the roundabout. The driver was arrested.

Saturday, April 9

3:12 p.m. A theft was reported on Rum River Dr. S. Food and consumables worth $15 had been stolen.

7:09 p.m. Received a driving complaint on 13th Ave. N. at Fifth St. An off-road vehicle was driving on the road.

Monday, April 11

1:29 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from 21st Ave. N.

4:40 p.m. Received a parking complaint on Eighth Ave. S. A vehicle was reported to have parked in a handicapped parking space. The vehicle was not present while police arrived.

8:43 p.m. Responded to a disturbance on 18th Ave. N. A person was arrested for domestic assault.

Tuesday, April 12

10:11 a.m. The theft of a smart watch was reported on Seventh Ave. N.

12:40 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on Eighth Ave. S.

10:05 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Fourth St. Circle.

Wednesday, April 13

12:42 a.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Seventh Ave. N.

9:06 a.m. Received a report of a parent possibly using drugs on 18th Ave. N.

11:00 a.m. Damage to property was reported on Eighth Ave. S. The person displayed disorderly conduct and disobeyed the police.

11:43 a.m. Responded to a commercial burglary alarm on First St.

12:58 p.m. Received a threats complaint on Fourth Ave. N.

8:17 p.m. Responded to an alarm on Rum River Dr. in the US Bank Building. The building was secure.

8:37 p.m. Damage to property was reported on 21st Ave. N.

Thursday, April 14

2:07 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Highway 95.

2:27 p.m. Responded to a report of a disturbance on Seventh Ave. S.

3:11 p.m. Keys and a lock were found on Highway 95 at Rum River Dr.

6:11 p.m. Responded to an alarm on Rum River Dr. S. in the bank. The building was secure.

8:05 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Fourth Ave. S.

Load comments