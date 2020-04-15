During this time of “stay home” under executive orders from Gov. Tim Walz, many kids are not able to celebrate their birthdays with friends and family.
Princeton Fire Chief Ron Lawrence and Police Chief Todd Frederick have a new idea to bring a little birthday excitement into the lives of local children.
During last week’s Princeton City Council meeting, the public safety leaders presented their “Birthday Salute” plan as an informational and consent item.
Earlier this week, Lawrence and Frederick issued a joint news release that described how parents schedule a squad car and fire truck drive-by visit.
“The Birthday Salute” will feature a birthday visit from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The squad car and fire truck making the birthday drive-by will have their lights on during that scheduled time. Parents need to contact Lawrence and Frederick via email 48 hours before the birthday date to assist the departments’ scheduling.
Lawrence can be reached at pfrdchief1@princetonfiremn.com. Frederick can be reached at tfrederick@princetonpolice.com. Do not call to make an appointment.
“During a discussion, Chief Lawrence and myself wanted to find a way to get our departments back out in the community,” Frederick told the council last week.
He added: “We thought this would be a good way to do something while we are under the governor’s stay at home order. The birthday child in question would be able to see the squad car and fire truck, which would go back out on patrol.”
Mayor Brad Schumacher said the consensus of the council was that the idea was a positive idea for the community. City leaders unanimously supported the idea.
Councilor Jeff Reynolds also praised the idea, calling it a great public relations move for the city that would promote COVID-19 related social distancing.
