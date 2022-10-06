The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, Sept. 23
3:18 p.m. Received a threats complaint on 12th St. N.
5:31 p.m. Received a noise complaint on Second St. N.
7:05 p.m. Received a threats complaint on Seventh Ave. N. The threats were made at the school and are currently under investigation.
9:36 p.m. Received a noise complaint on 18th Ave. N.
10:21 p.m. The theft of a hunting knife during a garage sale was reported on Ninth Ave. N.
Saturday, Sept. 24
8:08 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River St. at 12th St. N.
1:02 p.m. Received a threats complaint on Seventh Ave. N.
2:39 p.m. Engaged in a public assist for drug paraphernalia on Seventh Ave. S.
Sunday, Sept. 25
8:31 p.m. The theft of gas was reported on First St.
Monday, Sept. 26
1:48 a.m. A suspicious unoccupied vehicle was reported on Fourth St. Cir.
9:13 a.m. Received a report of a missing adult on Sixth Ave. N. The reported missing person was last seen on Aug. 12 and has had no communication since. The person has been known to visit homeless areas in St. Cloud.
6:09 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on First St.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
12:02 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. S.
3:28 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Ninth Ave. Cir. S.
3:35 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 12th St. N. at Rum River Dr. N.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
1:39 a.m. Conducted a welfare check on Northland Dr. A driver was slumped over in their car and was suspected for driving under the influence.
Thursday, Sept. 29
11:01 a.m. Received a report of a baggie of drugs found in a parking lot on 21st Ave. N.
12:12 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Eighth Ave. S.
2:11 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Eighth Ave. S.
9:13 p.m. Criminal damage to property on 18th Ave. N. A vehicle’s windows were smashed.
9:31 p.m. Engaged in a public assist for a vehicle left running in a parking lot of hours on Northland Dr.
