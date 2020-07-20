The Princeton Police Department has released additional information about a motor vehicle fatality that occurred the morning of Friday, July 17.
An adult woman was killed after exiting a vehicle on Rum River Drive.
Police Chief Todd Frederick originally reported the motor vehicle fatality, which occurred in the 1100 block of Rum River Drive South, did not involve a local resident and was reported around 8:15 a.m.
Responding agencies included the Minnesota State Patrol, Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Police Department, Princeton Fire and Rescue, and North Ambulance.
According to a news release issued this morning (Monday, July 20), last Friday, the Princeton Police Department and Mille Lacs County Dispatch received a call of a medical incident occurring in a motor vehicle entering the city of Princeton from U.S. Highway 169.
Dispatch reported that the 911 caller stated the driver of the vehicle had become unresponsive and needed help.
Law enforcement located the crashed vehicle in the center median of Rum River Drive South in the city of Princeton, in Sherburne County.
After an initial investigation from responding agencies, it was determined that the female reporting the medical incident had exited the vehicle to provide medical attention to the female driver.
The woman was hit by the vehicle and dragged, the news release stated.
The 63-year-old driver of the vehicle is from Blaine, Minnesota.
She was treated at Princeton Fairview Hospital and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation by law enforcement.
A 57-year-old female from Andover, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
The incident is still under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol, Princeton Police Department, Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey.
No additional information has been released.
