School districts in Princeton and Milaca are meeting challenges and finding success with distance learning strategies developed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Distance learning began Monday, March 30 and is scheduled through May 4.
“Getting child care provisions set up was a huge accomplishment,” said Princeton Superintendent Ben Barton. “This was a very complicated and complex issue.”
Barton said district staff had to figure out how to provide that service while adhering to the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for social distancing.
District nurses have done an amazing job, Barton said, referring to their locally developed screening protocols that were picked up MDH as well as screening taking place daily at district school sites. “They have been real troupers.”
District 477’s kitchen staff are getting into the groove of coming in each day with a positive attitude and smiles to prepare meals for curbside delivery, Barton said.
During the first week COVID-19 restrictions were in place, Princeton served almost 7,000 student meals. Last week, that number doubled, Barton reported.
“We were also able to provide meals over the weekend, and we are proud of that,” he added. “We have a very skilled director or nutrition in Deanna Cooley. She is touching base with the Minnesota Department of Education every day.”
Huge Change in Thought
Implementing Princeton’s distance learning effort has required out of the box thinking at a high level Barton said, citing the district’s Tiger Plan and Orange Plan.
“The Orange Plan [for those without Internet service at home] was designed for far fewer students, but it provides more complexities in learning because of the nature of the work to coordinate it,” Barton explained.
Teachers place lesson plans into an electronic drop box where they are pulled out, printed, and collated.
Delivery of Orange Plan materials and delivery of free and reduced lunches is also a complex operation, Barton said.
Teachers have honed a groove after the first week. “Every single one of our school sites has a unique challenge,” he added.
Distance learning is coming naturally to the high school students, Barton said.
On the other end of the educational spectrum, kindergarten and first and second grade students are more reliant on their parents to help then get things done.
Employees, Finances
“We are happy we can still employ more than 500 district employees,” Barton reported, specifically mentioning the status of community education, which is fee-based.
He said he’s received numerous reports of other districts furloughing those workers.
District 477 has made the commitment to keep its Tiger Club program going during the virus outbreak Barton said, despite the prospect of a financial hit.
“Our general fund is going to need to subsidize our losses,” he explained. “The COVID-19 crisis is going to magnify budget issues that we are working to resolve.”
Regarding transportation, Barton had plenty of praise for Palmer Bus Co. and its effort to keep its drivers employed while finding new ways to use drivers’ skills.
“We are also working something out with Palmer where we will be able to recoup some of the fuel cost savings from not having to run as many routes,” Barton said.
Tech, Data Tribulations
District 477 is addressing technology issues and concerns as they come up.
For example, Barton said the effort to provide Internet hot spots was tied to the size of a family’s data plan. “When we started using Zoom for video meetings, we quickly ran into issues with the tremendous amount of bandwidth being used.”
Families were running out of data early in the day, Barton said, adding the district has been navigating new technical waters in providing solutions for its students.
Operational Changes
Milaca Superintendent Tim Truebenbach agreed with Barton that educators and site staff are coming together not only to make distance learning work but are supporting each other with providing meals, child care, and other assistance.
“Our custodial crews are working extremely hard to keep our buildings going,” Truebenbach added. “This is a really different operating mode for teachers. They are working really hard to use attention-grabbers to keep the students engaged.”
Milaca students work virtually with teachers in the mornings, then in the afternoon, students are assigned independent work time for various projects.
Truebenbach said teachers are available as resources as well as parents.
“That’s one thing that’s gone rather well,” he said. The district’s transportation companies - North Central Transportation and Sue’s Bus Service – have been fantastic to work with during the COVID-19 crisis, Truebenbach added.
“They have been so flexible and so quick regarding routing and delivery,” he said. “We’ve been trying to deliver educational materials in conjunction with our meals. There’s a huge timing factor that needs to be considered. You can’t be sitting at one stop too long or everyone else is delayed. They are working hard.”
If families are not home during a particular drop-off, materials are being placed in the Town and Country Shopper’s mail tubes. Truebenbach said that’s worked well.
Truebenbach said the district is working to acquire cooler-type boxes for meals.
Future Considerations
“We are going to have distance learning until further notice,” Truebenbach said, referring to Gov. Tim Walz using COVID-19 executive orders to keep K-12 students safe but removed from their familiar brick-and-mortar surroundings.
Whenever a parent asks about the future, Truebenbach suggests a wait-and-see approach, because educators are hearing a lot of comments that include the words “at least” when it comes to any timeline after Monday, May 4.
Truebenbach said it’s best to plan for the long haul when it comes to distance learning. “We are trying to work out as many bugs as quickly as we can with this entire process and sometimes, that takes quite a bit of rigor from all involved.”
