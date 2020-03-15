School superintendents in Princeton and Milaca have responded to Gov.Tim Walz’s Sunday morning announcement Minnesota K-12 schools will be closed starting Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, March 27, as a result of the COVID-19 virus.
Earlier Sunday, Walz signed Executive Order 20-02, authorizing the temporary closure of public schools to students in order for school administrators and teachers to make long-term plans for the continuity of education and essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My top priority as governor is the safety of Minnesotans. As a former teacher, and father of two teenage kids, I’m especially focused on the safety of our children.” Walz stated. “I am ordering the temporary closure of schools so educators can make plans to provide a safe learning environment for all Minnesota students during this pandemic. Closing schools is never an easy decision, but we need to make sure we have plans in place to educate and feed our kids regardless of what’s to come.”
Executive Order 20-02 requires schools to provide care for elementary-age children of health care professionals, first responders, and other emergency workers during previously planned school days to ensure Minnesota’s first line of defense against COVID-19 can stay on the job.
On Friday, Walz had a press conference but decided against a statewide closure. However, he mentioned that as of last Sunday, there were only two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota.
That number grew to 21 as of Saturday and now stands at 35, leading Walz to make the decision to close. Wisconsin announced on Friday its schools are also closing.
Local Superintendent Reaction
The announcement meant local superintendents had to act quickly, and the situation remains fluid.
Both superintendents, Tim Truebenbach of Milaca and Ben Barton of Princeton, called meetings on Sunday to discuss options.
Barton called an emergency meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled for 2 p.m. today (Sunday), and Truebenbach will be meeting with some of his staff later this afternoon.
Both said it is possible they will close school starting Monday.
“Our teachers have been planning for long periods of distance learning in the event that this would happen,” Barton said. “We were really hoping for the best to stay open but were planning for the worst.”
Barton said the Princeton district is fortunate because it has already has flexible digital e-learning plan in place.
“There’s a lot of districts in the state that don’t have that, and they’re the ones that are really behind the 8-ball. I think that’s why the governor decided to have this 2-week planning stage,” Barton added.
He added: “I feel like we could start (distance learning) Monday if we needed to. We’re thankful for that. We were moving forward with the idea that we were going to have school continue, but of course now that all changes.”
Barton told the Union-Times there are several additional pieces of information that the governor released during his Sunday morning press conference.
“We need to talk about that we haven’t necessarily spent a lot of time about which includes some of the child care provisions and some of the nutrition and access to meals,” Barton said. “There are a lot of pieces we still need to get ironed out.”
Truebenbach added: “It’s safe to say we could’ve anticipated this as Wisconsin basically made the same call last week. I do appreciate the governor taking time this weekend to be thoughtful in his planning.”
Truebenbach said as of noon Sunday, the Milaca School District will follow state requirements and close by Wednesday. He will meet with his administrative team this afternoon to determine the next steps.
“As schools, we’re not doctors,” Truebenbach added “We’re dependent on the Minnesota Department of Health to provide guidance for us, which they have done, through this process. But it’s moved very quickly, and we have been trying to work within that guidance to the best of our ability.”
Milaca has a pilot program in place for blended learning. The program was put in place for students to have a day of e-learning in the event of a weather cancellation.
The plan to have a blended learning day on the second snow day of the year, but since there has only been one cancellation, Milaca hasn’t had the chance to try the program.
“We haven’t had the opportunity to try blended learning, but ready or not, here this comes,” Truebenbach said. “We’re going to be expanding what we started with that work with guidance from the state as well as collaboration with the teachers and employees we’re going to be working toward making this work because it’s what we have to do.”
Walz’s executive order also makes provisions for the continuity of mental health services and requires schools to continue providing meals to students in need.
“The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority,” said MDE Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker in a statement. “That is why we are committed to creating an education delivery model that can sustain learning, no matter the circumstances. Minnesota has long valued education and we will continue to work with our school leaders to ensure that our students continue to receive the education they need and deserve. Educators are caring, creative people and I am confident they are going to work to meet the needs of our students in these extraordinary times.”
The governor advises and urges Minnesotans to continue following the Minnesota Department of Health’s community mitigation strategies during this temporary closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while students are not in school.
Follow the Union-Times website throughout the day for further updates. The newspaper will create a special website link for its COVID-19 coverage.
