Princeton city staff released the following information Wednesday evening in an email to the Union-Times:
Princeton's Emergency Management Team is working closely with public safety officials in neighboring cities and counties.
Its emergency management team has been preparing to provide safety within the community as the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation evolves.
The coordinated planning ensures the city and counties are well positioned to respond to changing circumstances daily.
Princeton Mayor Brad Schumacher will be making an announcement at noon Thursday regarding COVID-19 at Princeton City Hall.
The announcement will be posted on the city’s Facebook page and available afterwards on the city of Princeton’s website at www.princetonmn.org.
In addition, two or more additional council members may be present at this meeting which would result in a quorum, according to Minnesota Open Meeting laws.
The health and safety of the community is a priority for the city of Princeton.
As a precaution, the city is taking several actions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
These decisions follow a Minnesota Department of Health recommendation to reduce the frequency of large gatherings and promote social distancing.
On Wednesday, the city of Princeton closed all of its public buildings until further notice.
City staff are continuing to work and assist the public, and essential services will continue to be provided.
Buildings Closed to the Public:
Princeton City Hall
Princeton Emergency Services
Princeton Public Works
Princeton Library
Civic Center (The city will be contacting anyone who has an event schedule before April 24, 2020, for a refund or to reschedule.)
All additional city park buildings
Because this situation is evolving, the city will evaluate the closure of facilities and cancellation of events and activities on an ongoing basis.
How to Conduct City Business
City staff will continue to work and be reachable via phone or email. Department heads and supervisors are listed below. The majority of city business can be conducted without in person meetings.
If you are unsure of who to contact please call (763) 784-2040 or email any of the staff members listed below.
Please visit the city's webpage at www.princetonmn.org for further updates and information as the situation evolves.
The city of Princeton has always come together to help neighbors during difficult times and through the past week this situation has proven to be no different. Please continue to do your part to prevent the spread of this potentially deadly virus.
City Hall Administrative Staff
(763) 389-2040
Robert Barbian, City Administrator
Steve Jackson, Finance Director
Stephanie Hillesheim, Community Development Specialist
Public Works: (763) 389-2042
Bob Gerold, Public Works Director
Chris Kinghagen, Wastwater Treatment Plant Supervisor
Emergency Services
Todd Frederick, Police Chief
(763) 389-4879
tfrederick@princetonpolice.com
Ron Lawrence, Fire Chief
(763) 389-2410
