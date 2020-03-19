Mayor Brad Schumacher used his authority under state statutes Thursday to declare a local state of emergency in the city of Princeton.
Schumacher made the announcement during a noon press conference at Princeton City Hall in response to the COVID-19 health crisis.
He was joined by members of the city’s emergency management team, two city council members, Keith Butcher, the general manager of Princeton Public Utilities, and City Administrator Robert Barbian.
The city’s emergency management team includes these fire, public works, and police department representatives: Director Ron Lawrence; Deputy Director Bob Gerold; Deputy Director Todd Frederick.
Representing the Princeton City Council were Councilor Jack Edmonds and Councilor Jules Zimmer.
“As mayor, calling a press conference to discuss a health emergency is a difficult decision, but the health and safety of the city of Princeton residents is our top priority at city hall,” Schumacher stated at the start of the press conference, which was streamed live on local social media.
Schumacher specifically cited Minnesota Statutes 12.29 making the declaration. “Today, I’m taking the unprecedented step of declaring a local emergency,” he said, adding: “This decision was not taken lightly.”
Schumacher said a “bold step” was needed to unite city leadership with neighboring counties who are responding to the COVID-19 crisis.
“This action will allow our city resources to align with our partner, Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott and his staff, and also Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge and his staff,” Schumacher explained.
Steps and processes the city will use moving forward are mapped out in the Princeton Emergency Management and Homeland Security Response Plan, Schumacher said.
“Our city council, our staff and first responders are prepared and ready to defend Princeton against the COVID 19 virus,” he added.
By using a mayoral proclamation to enact Minnesota Statutes 12.29, Schumacher hasup to 72 hours to operate the city under the established emergency management plan and call a special meeting of the Princeton City Council.
That meeting will take place tonight at 7 p.m. at city hall. Citizens will be able to view the meeting online. Check www.princetonmn.org or the Zoom link as well as the city's Facebook page.
Watch the Union-Times for further updates on the city’s response to COVID-19 and coverage of tonight’s special city council meeting, and follow-up coverage of Schumacher’s noon press conference at city hall.
