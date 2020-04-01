Former Princeton Fairview nurse Stephanie Skarohlid and an army of volunteers are hoping a stitch in time will save more than nine when it comes to COVID-19.
After hearing news health care facilities are expecting supply shortages including protective masks, she researched the use of reusable cotton masks.
It turns out that in when commercially produced masks are not available, cotton masks can be used.
“I just put the word out to a few of my Facebook friends with a request to start sewing masks,” Skarohlid said. “I knew there was going to be a shortage. It’s overwhelming all of the people who are helping.”
Recent mask deliveries include 50 to the Princeton Police Department, she said.
“We went through Police Chief Todd Frederick, he was able to get us numbers for the fire department as well as police,” Skarohlid added. “We want to get them more, but we want to get them off to a good start.”
Skarohlid spoke to the Union-Times last week while she was coordinating a 50-mask delivery to M Fairview Northland in Princeton. “They will need many more.”
Her husband, Art, was the delivery person for that particular order, she said. Art is busy every day, running errands to find fabric as well as deliver produced masks.
Skarohlid said the COVID-19 local mass mask production effort was still in its first week when things really began rolling. She’s been keeping an activity log.
“I do quilting and sewing, and I was working on a quilt when I heard on television about the shortages of masks,” she said. “I did a little research, and I thought we could provide a little bit of help. It just went crazy. Lots of people are helping.”
Skarohlid worked her entire nursing career at Fairview in Princeton, making stops in many departments.
“I ended my career in 2000, because I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis,” she said. “I worked 30 some years before that. I started working in the hospital that’s now the district office for the school district.”
There is a huge need for mask elastic, Skarohlid reported. “I’ve asked my seamstresses to dig through their sewing baskets and find more. We are being creative. People are using elastic hairbands.”
Skarohlid said during her previous nursing training, she never envisioned anything like the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is incredible. As nurses and other health care providers, we were trained to handle infection control, and how to keep clean and sterile, and whatever the situation dictates. This current pandemic is nuts,” Skarohlid said.
She also made a key point in a recent Facebook post about the need for masks.
“You may be hearing on the news that cotton masks are not very effective with filtering viruses,” Skarohlid wrote.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, cotton masks are most effective when used over a N95 mask. The N95s are going end up in short supply and using cotton masks over N95s can extend their life, Skarohlid added.
Also, when commercial masks become unavailable, cotton masks may be all that is available, Skarohlid explained in her social media post.
“There are companies like 3M, who are working overtime to produce masks so hopefully we won’t get in a situation where we run too low on masks but we need to think in the long term,” she stated.
Here’s where the mask production tally stood earlier this week:
Skarohlid reported that more than 500 masks have been delivered locally in Princeton, with 350 going to Elim and another 100 masks to Caley House as well as the EMS masks.
The next delivery is planned for M Fairview Northland. Skarohlid said a substantial amount of masks are needed the protective devices also will be sent to clinics.
Skarohlid and her helpers will be sewing medical masks for providers, nurses, and the numerous other healthcare staff who are on the front lines battling COVID-19.
Mask collection bins have been set up at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish, 804 Seventh Ave. S. in Princeton, near Door No. 4 between the church and the youth house, and the front entrance of Trinity Lutheran Church 111 Sixth Avenue N.
There are two bins at each location - one for fabric and elastic donations and one for completed masks. They will be picked up each day. If you need fabric or elastic to make masks, check the donated fabric bin for supplies and take what you need.
