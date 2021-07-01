A Princeton man has died following a motorcycle crash Wednesday, June 30 in Mounds View.

At about 8:30 p.m., Jason Fagin, 42, of Princeton, was driving a 2020 Honda motorcycle on Highway 10 and was attempting to turn onto southbound Interstate 35W when the crash occurred.

Fagin was traveling at a high rate of speed when he caught gravel, and failed to negotiate the curve onto southbound 35W, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Fagin was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the State Patrol stated. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office and Allina Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

