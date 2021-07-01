A Princeton man has died following a motorcycle crash Wednesday, June 30 in Mounds View.
At about 8:30 p.m., Jason Fagin, 42, of Princeton, was driving a 2020 Honda motorcycle on Highway 10 and was attempting to turn onto southbound Interstate 35W when the crash occurred.
Fagin was traveling at a high rate of speed when he caught gravel, and failed to negotiate the curve onto southbound 35W, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Fagin was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the State Patrol stated. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office and Allina Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
