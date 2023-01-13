Ruth Deglmann of Princeton left this world a few days ago the way she lived her life, quietly and with dignity.
Ruth's name isn't one that lots of people from the Princeton area will know, given that she was 92 when she passed away on Jan. 6. Many of her friends and acquaintances are also gone and Ruth wasn't the type to create headlines.
But she was a Princetonian through and through, and served her community well for the 70-plus years she lived here.
She grew up in Glendorado Township west of town and her father's name was Lars Larson, in an area where there was a Nels Nelson , a John Johnson and two Andrew Andersons without middle names that forced the postmaster to name one Andrew A. and one Andrew N. so their mail wouldn't get mixed up. You get the idea - it was a Norwegian community with lots of old-fashioned values.
And, as was normal back then, she was baptized, confirmed and then married in the same church, Our Savior's Lutheran of Santiago Township, a church where my father eventually landed as pastor. He was also the pastor at Bethany Lutheran Church. a small mission church in Princeton at that time, and that's where Ruth ended up as the organist for many years and formed a bond with my mother who was organist for many years at Our Savior's.
Ruth was the organist at Bethany forever and also sang in the choir, being one of the Bethany choir members who joined with the Our Savior's choir for my mother's funeral 23 years ago.
Along the way she also worked at the K-Bob Cafe, Shirkey's Cafe, Sanborn's Cafe and the Farm Supper Club (all now defunct) as a waitress, thereby earning her a place in the Princeton Waitress Hall of Fame had there been one. And, besides her organ playing, giving piano lessons and waitressing, she found time to help raise three kids and was a faithful 68-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Princeton. Think of that — almost 70 years in that organization. She was also the first female inducted into the local bowling hall of fame. And she was a faithful member of Bethany Church.
Why write about her today? She was one of those good people who contributed much to life in Princeton without seeking any recognition. Ruth was a throwback to the simple life she grew up in as a rural Princeton girl. She was regularly nice to people and made their lives better just by being around.
Besides, Ruth and I talked baseball on many occasions as she watched her son and grandsons play. She was conversant about the Minnesota Twins and was a big fan of Princeton high school, American Legion and town baseball teams.
She was one of those people with whom it was just fun to be around. Rest in peace Ruth — you made our lives better.
Feds designate Milaca, other cities as rural, not urban
The good people of Milaca woke up one morning last week and found their city had been designated by the U.S.Census Bureau as a rural town, not an urban one.
They weren't alone. Other area towns among 41 in the state switched from urban to rural were Becker, Mora, Rush City and Pine City. Population wasn't the determining factor, Becker listed as having 4,877 residents, about the same number as Princeton. Populations in the other area towns ranged from 3,665 in Mora to 3,021 in Milaca where the figure was over 3,000 for the first time.
If I were among the residents of Milaca I wouldn't take the new designation as a bad one. Milaca surely qualifies as a rural town and there's nothing bad about that as far as I'm concerned.
Since 1910 the Census Bureau had designated towns as urban if they had a population of 2,500 or more. Now 1,140 towns nationally have been switched from urban to rural.
The new designations - with no change in Princeton's status - would please a former member of the ECM editorial board who used to insist at our meetings that Princeton was a suburb of the Twin Cities. He was from Elk River and I would tell him that Elk River could be classified as a suburb but not Princeton.
I'm willing to bet the people of Milaca would rather be classified as rural than urban. But it's hard to figure out how the census bureau made some of its changes. Perham (population 3,512), for example, called a manufacturing hotbed in a StarTribune story, has factories that produce enough products that 1,000 trucks come to town each week to load up. The city has more jobs available than can be filled by the area's population. But Perham is located in the northern county of Otter Tail.
I know some in Princeton would like to see the population figure hit 5,000 because that would allow the city to get state aid for some things that are not available now. But we're already designated as urban by the feds.
I guess the new designations show what we sometimes think about things that are done at the federal level. For example, the cities of Albany, Moose Lake and Cokato, all located not too far from Princeton with populations under 3,000, have been designated as urban for many years but are now in the rural category.
I guess everything is in the eye of the beholder. A woman from Lonsdale (population 4,686) newly designated as rural despite being only 45 miles from the Twin Cities had this to say: "I like cornfields," she said. "Give me 80 acres and I'm happy."
SPORTS MEMORIES
Jan. 10, 1063 -Princeton beat Cambridge, finished sixth in a seven-team meet at Grand Rapids and lost 30-14 to powerful St. Cloud Cathedral in holiday wrestling action. Daryl Goetz, Steve Meixell and Jim Hohlen placed third at Grand Rapids.
Jan. 11, 1968 -Princeton beat Osseo 79-77 as Tom Enger scored 29, Don McAlpine had 12 and Jim Rajala 12. Jerry Ruis made two free throws with 10 seconds left to break a 77-77 tie.
Jan. 11, 1973 - PHS beat Fridley Grace 60-47 as Tom Holbrook (17 points, 22 rebounds) led the way. Tom Rogde, David Mingo and Chuck Young were also in double figures . . . Security Federal took the lead in the city basketball league with a 57-42 win over undefeated Inland Lumber as Jim Rogde scored16 and Luther Dorr 15. Jerry Ruis led Inland with 11.
Jan. 12,1978 - The boys basketball team got its first win of the season over Foley, 50-46, as Hank Simon had 14 points and Jim Wredberg 12 . . . The wrestling team pulled off a huge 31-19 upset of unbeaten St. Francis. Bruce Provo stayed unbeaten at 9-0. Bill Dunn remained unbeaten and Bruce Rittenour beat an undefeated wrestler.
Jan. 13, 1983 - Barb Blomberg scored 17 in a 46-45 overtime loss to Chisago Lakes . . . The girls gymnastics team beat St. Cloud Tech, Centennial and Chisago Lakes as Sharon Toberman had the only first place against Tech . . . The hockey team, 3-6-1, beat Crosby-Ironton but lost to Pine City and St. Cloud Cathedral. John Koski had two goals against C-I and Butch Vanderhoff had a shutout.
Jan.14, 1988 - Eric Minks (16 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks) and Chris Klinghagen (10 points, 8 rebounds) led in a 56-53 loss to Milaca . . . Princeton beat Pine City-North Branch 9-3 in hockey as Greg Schmitz, Joe Glenn and Paul Lepler scored on Princeton's first three shifts . . . Judy Bornholdt had 20 points in a 42-41 win over Chisago Lakes and had 18 in a 65-55 loss to St. Cloud Apollo.
Jan. 7, 1993 - With former record holder Judy Bornoldt in attendance, Corrine Lundell broke Bornholdt's career scoring record in a 73-30 win over Foley. Lundell went beyond the record of 1,080 with 13 games remaining in the season . . . The boys team lost 69-60 to Cambridge as Brent Hofman scored 28, Matt Sahlstrom 13 and Brian Mismash 11.
Jan. 8, 1998 - The boys basketball team beat Little Falls 77-52 as Jeremy Olson had 25 points, Jason Kral 18 and Chad Carlson had 10 assists . . . The gymnastics team beat Pine City 115-111.55 as Maria Hoeft won vault and balance beam, and Bonnie Snyder won the uneven parallel bars.
Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (32 years) and has written about sports in the Princeton area for the past 55 years.)
