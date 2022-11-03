Princeton High School welcomes new NHS members

Princeton National Honors Society (NHS) 2022 inductee Ave Noehre smiled as she was introduced to the NHS officers and advisors during the induction ceremony on Monday, Oct. 24 in the Performing Arts Center.
The current National Honors Society officers assisted in the induction ceremony on Monday, Oct. 24 in the Princeton Performing Arts Center. Each officer introduced the four pillars - scholarship, service, leadership, and character - of the honors society during the ceremony. From left to right are Madeline Bering - president, James Kohl - vice president, Elizabeth Harshman - secretary, and Alexander Johnson - public relations.
Princeton High School held an induction ceremony for their incoming National Honor Society members on Monday, Oct. 24 in the Performing Arts Center. The following students were inducted into NHS: Graham Anderson, Mason Beltrand, Delaney Braaten, Journee Carlson, Ella Connors, Allie Enghrecht, Dylan Foede, Anna Hamvas, Caitlin Herrmann, Benjamin Kelzer, Aaron Keykal, Natalie Lawrence, Addison Lyndberg, Kaden Mai, Marrisa Mallgren, Hannah Mongeau, Devn Niva, Ava Noehre, Gabriella Ruzek, Ava Saterbak, Preston Senne, Pau Valdivieso Segade, Renzo Vita, Amelia White, Adam Young, and Jacey Zadlo.
