Princeton High School honor roll Oct. 6

Princeton High School is proud to announce that we have a record-number of students - seventeen - who qualified as AP Scholars.
Advanced Placement (AP) is an internationally recognized program that provides opportunities for students to experience college-level courses while staying on our high school campus. The AP Program offers exams in many subject areas. Students earning a score of three, four, or five on AP exams generally receive college credit, advanced standing, or both at many colleges and universities worldwide.
Additionally, Princeton High School senior Caleb Gruber has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation will be presented by principal Barb Muckenhirn to this scholastically talented student. Commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.
The following students’ performance on Advanced Placement (AP) exams earned them AP Scholar Award:
AP Scholar (Received scores of 3 or higher on three of more AP exams)
Myranda Griesert
Kevin Rahe
Dayton Rathbun
Andrew Rygwall
Adam Schreder
Riley Seifert
Amelia White
AP Scholar with Honors (received an average score of 3.25 on all AP exams)
James Kohl
Emily Lubenow
Braedon Snook
Pau Valdivieso
Wogen Beck
AP Scholar with Distinction (Received an average score of 3.5 on all AP exams)
