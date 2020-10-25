Princeton Evangelical Free Church became a second-day headquarters Monday for those involved in the search for an 80-year-old woman who was been missing since Friday afternoon, when she left the Mora area in a vehicle.
Volunteers checked in starting at 9 a.m. at the church, which is located at 12140 317th Ave. N.W.
Andrea “Andy” Nyberg has dementia and does not drive, but took the family car around 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. She was last seen wearing an Aqua Green Jacket and black jeans. She may be separated from her car.
Nyberg is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blond hair, blue eyes.
Please enter the main entrance of the church when checking in. This search is for volunteers age 18 and older unless you are with a relative. Please bring an I.D.
The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are looking for a Ruby Red 2004 Buick LeSabre with Minnesota plates 024RWA.
Call 911 immediately if you see Nyberg or the vehicle she was driving. If you have seen or know her whereabouts, please contact the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 679-8400.
The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for this search and has been asked to request neighboring sheriff office search and rescue teams as well as the Minnesota State Patrol and the Civil Air Patrol associated personnel and aircraft.
United Legacy, a non-profit search and rescue organization that aids and assists in missing person cases, is helping the Nyberg family with this search.
Deanna Schroeder is founder and president of United Legacy. She established the organization after her brother went missing in 2014. Her family was faced with searching for her brother for 9 weeks. That effort was family coordinated.
“Normally, we do not get involved unless a person is last seen on foot,” Schroeder said. “But with this particular case, we made an exception because the family reached out. They were incredibly overwhelmed. Law enforcement wanted us to help bridge that gap. We will be organizing searches tomorrow [Monday] and will be treating this like one of our normal searches, except for this will be mobile.”
The Nyberg family was busy Sunday doing press releases, Schroeder said. “Any exposure and awareness they can get will be beneficial. The family has reached the point where they realize something is wrong. Awareness is key right now.”
If the vehicle involved in Nyberg’s disappearance is found, Schroeder said that United Legacy will help to coordinate a ground search after law enforcement has canvassed the area. “If that happens, we will follow their lead,” Schroeder said.
United Legacy’s mobile approach Monday will involve automobiles. “We will be handing out search zones,” Schroeder said, adding, “Some efforts will be doubled and quadrupled, but sometimes, that’s what it takes to solve or break a case."
Volunteers should arrive when then can and stay as long as possible, Schroeder said. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided at the church. Donations of water and store-bought snacks/meals are welcomed and appreciated.
“We ask at this time that calls and questions be put on pause while the family collects its bearings and United Legacy volunteers have the opportunity to plan logistics and coordinate,” Schroeder said. “It’s completely overwhelming to have a loved one missing. Please be patient and show up if you can assist. Thank you!”
