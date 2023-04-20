Princeton Fire Department report: Week ending April 16

The Princeton Fire Department received the following calls for service:
- Responded to a motor vehicle accident at Hwy 169 and 160th Ave in Greenbush Township on April 13. Pickup truck and Semi truck. One injured.
- Responded to a motor vehicle accident at 300 21st Ave in the city of Princeton on April 12. One injured. Pickup truck involved.
- Responded to a motor vehicle accident at C.R. 5 and 303rd Ave in Spencer Brook Township on April 13. SUV Rollover. No injuries.
- Responded to a fish house fire in the City of Princeton on April 16.
- Responded to a fire/smoke alarm in the City of Princeton on April 15. Alarm related to cooking.
