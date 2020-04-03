To: Princeton Community
Date: 04-02-20
From: Emergency Management Team, Ron Lawrence, Todd Frederick and Bob Gerold
Regarding: Update Covid-19
The coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic remains a top priority within the city of Princeton and the counties that we serve.
As of March 27, Gov. Tim Walz took action to protect the health, safety, and well-being of Minnesotans during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have taken decisive action to curb the spread of COVID-19, by implementing the “stay at home” order.
At this time, the city of Princeton Emergency Management urges all of the citizens to minimize your travel to essential needs only, minimize social contact and practice good hygiene and most of all stay home if you are sick or showing signs or symptoms.
The Princeton Police Department has taken the educational approach rather than the enforcement approach with the community regarding Gov. Walz’s order to stay home as an opportunity to talk about why federal, state and local authorities are taking action to slow the spread of COVID-19 within our community.
The Princeton Emergency Management Team would also like to alert the public that as of noon today (Friday, April 3) the play structures at all city of Princeton Parks have been closed.
Our city parks will remain open and will continue to follow Minnesota Department of Health recommendations.
At this time, we would like to thank our community for your continued patience and respect to your neighbors while we go through these difficult times.
For updated information on COVID-19 please continue to monitor the city of Princeton social media sites, Princeton Union-Times, MDH or CDC for further information.
Please help us by communicating by phone or electronic means when possible with your family, friends and neighbors to ensure they are doing well in these times of social distancing.
This is a strong community with great community members and we will get through this together by showing each other compassion, respect and strength.
Editor's Note: The city’s emergency management team includes fire, public works, and police department representatives. Director Ron Lawrence is fire chief with the Princeton Fire & Rescue Department, Deputy Director Bob Gerold is Princeton's Public Works director, and Deputy Director Todd Frederick is police chief with the Princeton Police Department.
